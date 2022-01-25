Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: UK Prime Minister Johnson Gives Statement on Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/pig-horse-cow-janet-jackson-opens-up-about-being-bullied-by-king-of-pop-1092507645.html
'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'
'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'
As Janet reportedly explained, while she and Michael would both laugh at the names he caller her, “there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt”. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T13:58+0000
2022-01-25T13:58+0000
michael jackson
documentary
bullying
sister
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001684_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_2eef935896d49a3b6e2f2c775a5ba9b2.jpg
Janet Jackson, American singer and sister of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has claimed that she was bullied by her brother about her weight.According to MailOnline, Janet made these allegations in a new documentary that is expected to premiere later this week.The singer reportedly explained that her weight issues started after she got a role in the sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, as she is an “emotional eater”.Janet mentioned that she and her brother started going their “separate ways” at around the time he released “Thriller” in 1982.The singer also remarked that her name both helped and hindered her, opening “a great deal of doors” but at the same time resulting in “a great deal of scrutiny which comes with having that last name, a certain expectation”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/janet-jackson-might-have-been-cancelled-after-nipplegate-scandal-new-docu-shows-1090901456.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001684_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad51eae2218f5ee554a6f114d1a9c889.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
michael jackson, documentary, bullying, sister, viral

'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'

13:58 GMT 25.01.2022
© AMER HILABIUS singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during the Jeddah World music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah.
US singer Janet Jackson performs on stage during the Jeddah World music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© AMER HILABI
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
As Janet reportedly explained, while she and Michael would both laugh at the names he caller her, “there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt”.
Janet Jackson, American singer and sister of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has claimed that she was bullied by her brother about her weight.
According to MailOnline, Janet made these allegations in a new documentary that is expected to premiere later this week.
“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. 'Pig, horse, slut, or hog, cow,” she complained. “He would laugh about it and I'd laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt.”
The singer reportedly explained that her weight issues started after she got a role in the sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, as she is an “emotional eater”.
“I did Good Times and that's the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” she said.
Janet mentioned that she and her brother started going their “separate ways” at around the time he released “Thriller” in 1982.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, 01 February 2004 in Houston, TX - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
Janet Jackson Might Have Been 'Cancelled' After 'Nipplegate' Scandal, New Docu Shows
21 November 2021, 12:33 GMT
“It was Thriller, that's when it all started to change," she reminisced. “I remember really loving the Thriller album but for the first time in my life I felt it was different between us, a shift was happening.”
The singer also remarked that her name both helped and hindered her, opening “a great deal of doors” but at the same time resulting in “a great deal of scrutiny which comes with having that last name, a certain expectation”.
“I wanted my own identity, I didn't want people to pick up this body of music because of my last name,” she said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese