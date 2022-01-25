https://sputniknews.com/20220125/pig-horse-cow-janet-jackson-opens-up-about-being-bullied-by-king-of-pop-1092507645.html

'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'

'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'

As Janet reportedly explained, while she and Michael would both laugh at the names he caller her, “there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt”. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T13:58+0000

2022-01-25T13:58+0000

2022-01-25T13:58+0000

michael jackson

documentary

bullying

sister

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001684_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_2eef935896d49a3b6e2f2c775a5ba9b2.jpg

Janet Jackson, American singer and sister of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has claimed that she was bullied by her brother about her weight.According to MailOnline, Janet made these allegations in a new documentary that is expected to premiere later this week.The singer reportedly explained that her weight issues started after she got a role in the sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, as she is an “emotional eater”.Janet mentioned that she and her brother started going their “separate ways” at around the time he released “Thriller” in 1982.The singer also remarked that her name both helped and hindered her, opening “a great deal of doors” but at the same time resulting in “a great deal of scrutiny which comes with having that last name, a certain expectation”.

https://sputniknews.com/20211121/janet-jackson-might-have-been-cancelled-after-nipplegate-scandal-new-docu-shows-1090901456.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

michael jackson, documentary, bullying, sister, viral