'Pig, Horse, Cow': Janet Jackson Opens Up About Being Bullied by 'King of Pop'

Janet Jackson, American singer and sister of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has claimed that she was bullied by her brother about her weight.According to MailOnline, Janet made these allegations in a new documentary that is expected to premiere later this week.The singer reportedly explained that her weight issues started after she got a role in the sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, as she is an “emotional eater”.Janet mentioned that she and her brother started going their “separate ways” at around the time he released “Thriller” in 1982.The singer also remarked that her name both helped and hindered her, opening “a great deal of doors” but at the same time resulting in “a great deal of scrutiny which comes with having that last name, a certain expectation”.
As Janet reportedly explained, while she and Michael would both laugh at the names he caller her, “there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt”.
Janet Jackson, American singer and sister of the legendary “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, has claimed that she was bullied by her brother about her weight.
According to MailOnline, Janet made these allegations in a new documentary that is expected to premiere later this week.
“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. 'Pig, horse, slut, or hog, cow,” she complained. “He would laugh about it and I'd laugh too, but then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt.”
The singer reportedly explained that her weight issues started after she got a role in the sitcom “Good Times” in the 1970s, as she is an “emotional eater”.
“I did Good Times and that's the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” she said.
Janet mentioned that she and her brother started going their “separate ways” at around the time he released “Thriller” in 1982.
“It was Thriller, that's when it all started to change," she reminisced. “I remember really loving the Thriller album but for the first time in my life I felt it was different between us, a shift was happening.”
The singer also remarked that her name both helped and hindered her, opening “a great deal of doors” but at the same time resulting in “a great deal of scrutiny which comes with having that last name, a certain expectation”.
“I wanted my own identity, I didn't want people to pick up this body of music because of my last name,” she said.