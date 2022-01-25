https://sputniknews.com/20220125/new-ai-supercomputer-poised-to-help-pave-way-for-metaverse-1092509635.html

New AI Supercomputer Poised to Help Pave Way for Metaverse

The AI Research SuperCluster is expected to help Meta speed up the process of training “models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

Recently rebranded Facebook, now known officially as Meta, has touted its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which IS earmarked to become the fastest AI supercomputer in the world once it's fully built later this year.According to a news release issued by Meta, RSC is expected to help their researchers “build better AI models," with the supercomputer's work expected to pave way for the metaverse, the “next major computing platform” where “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role."The new supercomputer is expected to help Meta to speed up the process of training “models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign”.

