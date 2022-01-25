New AI Supercomputer Poised to Help Pave Way for Metaverse

Registration was successful!
Recently rebranded Facebook, now known officially as Meta, has touted its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which IS earmarked to become the fastest AI supercomputer in the world once it's fully built later this year.According to a news release issued by Meta, RSC is expected to help their researchers “build better AI models," with the supercomputer's work expected to pave way for the metaverse, the “next major computing platform” where “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role."The new supercomputer is expected to help Meta to speed up the process of training “models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign”.
15:25 GMT 25.01.2022
Andrei Dergalin
The AI Research SuperCluster is expected to help Meta speed up the process of training “models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign."
Recently rebranded Facebook, now known officially as Meta, has touted its AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which IS earmarked to become the fastest AI supercomputer in the world once it's fully built later this year.
According to a news release issued by Meta, RSC is expected to help their researchers “build better AI models," with the supercomputer's work expected to pave way for the metaverse, the “next major computing platform” where “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role."
“To fully realise the benefits of advanced AI, various domains, whether vision, speech, and language will require training increasingly large and complex models, especially for critical use cases like identifying harmful content,” the release said. “In early 2020, we decided the best way to accelerate progress was to design a new computing infrastructure — RSC.”
The new supercomputer is expected to help Meta to speed up the process of training “models that use multimodal signals to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign”.
“As RSC moves into its next phase, we plan for it to grow bigger and more powerful, as we begin laying the groundwork for the metaverse,” the company said.
