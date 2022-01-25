https://sputniknews.com/20220125/netanyahu-refuses-to-accept-israeli-ags-moral-turpitude-clause-in-corruption-case-plea-deal-1092496022.html
Netanyahu Refuses to Accept Israeli AG's 'Moral Turpitude' Clause in Corruption Case Plea Deal
Netanyahu, chairman of the Likud Party, issued a statement this week clarifying that he and his legal team have yet to reach an agreement with Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, despite media reports suggesting otherwise. According to Israeli media reports, Mandelblit is negotiating a deal with Netanyahu's legal team that would include an admission of "moral turpitude," which is accompanied by a seven-year ban from Israeli national politics. The embattled politician went on to declare that he "will continue to lead Likud," signaling that he has no intention of departing politics on his own accord. Israeli officials, including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, have publicly spoken out against Netanyahu being offered a plea deal after attempting to cast doubt on Israel's court system in the wake of his indictment. Netanyahu, who served as Israeli PM from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 until 2021, is now the leader of the Likud, the largest political opposition party in the Knesset. At the same time, several politicos are attempting to secure Netanyahu's role, in the event he leaves. The former PM is accused of repeatedly accepting improper gifts and soliciting the trade of regulatory favors for favorable coverage from media moguls.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is presently negotiating a plea deal in a corruption case led by the Israeli Attorney General's office. Recent reports have suggested that the AG's plea deal would likely include a clause that would temporarily bar, or permanently ban, the leader of the opposition from returning to politics.
Netanyahu, chairman of the Likud Party, issued a statement this week clarifying that he and his legal team have yet to reach an agreement with Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, despite media reports suggesting otherwise.
According to Israeli media reports, Mandelblit is negotiating a deal with Netanyahu's legal team that would include an admission of "moral turpitude," which is accompanied by a seven-year ban from Israeli national politics.
"In recent days, false claims have been published in the media about things I allegedly agreed to, for instance the claim I agreed to moral turpitude," Netanyahu said in a statement. "That is simply incorrect."
The embattled politician went on to declare that he "will continue to lead Likud," signaling that he has no intention of departing politics on his own accord.
Israeli officials, including Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, have publicly spoken out against Netanyahu being offered a plea deal after attempting to cast doubt on Israel's court system in the wake of his indictment.
"The man who worked to destroy the public’s trust in the foundations of democracy for personal reasons is not eligible for deals," Horowitz tweeted.
Netanyahu, who served as Israeli PM from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 until 2021, is now the leader of the Likud, the largest political opposition party in the Knesset. At the same time, several politicos are attempting to secure Netanyahu's role, in the event he leaves.
The former PM is accused of repeatedly accepting improper gifts and soliciting the trade of regulatory favors for favorable coverage from media moguls.