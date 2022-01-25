https://sputniknews.com/20220125/muslims-voice-alarm-after-survey-reveals-scale-of-islamophobia-in-uk-1092511154.html

Muslims Voice Alarm After Survey Reveals Scale of Islamophobia in UK

Muslims Voice Alarm After Survey Reveals Scale of Islamophobia in UK

LONDON (Sputnik) – The Muslim community in the UK on Tuesday voiced their concern after a survey published by the University of Birmingham found that they are... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

According to a study published on Monday by the University of Birmingham, 25.9% of the British public have negative feelings toward Muslims, compared with 8.5% for Jewish people, 6.4% for black people, and 8.4% for white people. Gypsies and Irish travellers are viewed negatively by 44.6% of people in the UK.The report on Islamophobia, which is based on a survey commissioned by the YouGov polling firm, showed that the non-Muslim British public is three times more likely to hold prejudiced views of Islam than they are of other religious faiths.In addition, 36.3% of the public, and a majority of Conservative voters (57.3%), also agreed that ‘Islam threatens the British way of life’, while people from middle and upper-class occupation groups are more likely to have prejudiced views of Islamic beliefs than people from working-class occupation groups.The publication of the report comes shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered an investigation into claims from Muslim Conservative lawmaker Nusrat Ghani that she was sacked as a junior minister in 2020 because her faith made other Cabinet members uncomfortable.

