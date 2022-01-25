https://sputniknews.com/20220125/martian-lakes-detected-in-2018-may-have-been-dusty-mirage---study--1092495219.html

Martian Lakes Detected in 2018 May Have Been ‘Dusty Mirage’ - Study

A study published on Monday leads researchers to believe what was previously thought of as evidence of liquid water was actually just a mirage.

In 2018, researchers found what they believed to be evidence of water existing on Mars’ surface lying beneath the ice of its south pole. But researchers at the University of Texas at Austin now have evidence leading them to believe that what lies beneath the ice of Mars’ south pole are actually lava deposits rich in iron, or possibly dried up riverbeds covered in mineral deposits.An international team of researchers published their findings in the journal Geographical Research Letters, revealing that the reflection of what was believed to be evidence of water actually matched other volcanic plains found all over the surface of Mars.The study was conducted using a computer model, built by lead author Cyril Grima, to cover the red planet in ice and observe how it changed the radar data. Doing this caused Mars’ volcanic plains to look as though they were made of liquid water.But Grima is optimistic, believing that these continued discoveries will eventually lead researchers to more information about the history of Mars.“On Earth, iron-rich lava flows can leave behind rocks that similarly reflect radar. Other possibilities include mineral deposits in dried river beds. Either way, figuring out what they are could answer important questions about Mars’ history,” said Grima.A study conducted in the summer of 2021 also sought to investigate the cause of the unexplained pools of reflective water, arguing that the source was most likely clay. Isaac Smith, who was the lead author of that study but was not involved in Monday’s published study, commented on Grima’s findings:Other recent studies which have come to light suggest that Mars was actually once a frigid and wet planet three billion years ago, including both an ocean in its northern part, as well as ice caps and glacial valleys.Though the study may be disappointing for some, Smith and Grima are now working to find water on Mars in an effort to seek out what could be a potential resource for human landings, as well as evidence of previous life forms.

