LPR Defense Ministry Says Detected Armoured Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces Near Contact Line

LUHANSK (Sputnik) – The intelligence services of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected armoured vehicles of the... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

"In the zone of responsibility of the 79th brigade [of the Ukrainian security forces], two infantry fighting vehicles were recorded near the residential area of the Schastia settlement were detected," the ministry told reporters.According to the LPR police, the Ukrainian forces have been mobilised across the country."In recent days, we have constantly detected the active military activity of the Ukrainian army not only in the area of the punitive operation in the Donbass but also throughout the whole territory of Ukraine,” a police spokesperson told a briefing.The highest activity of the army is observed in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, the spokesperson said.The conflict in the eastern region of Donbass between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been ongoing since 2014 when the republics proclaimed their independence from the central government after then-leadership was toppled.The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that Ukraine has sent half of its armed forces to Donbass over the past few months. Moscow also expressed concern about the transfer of NATO's military equipment to Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway region.

