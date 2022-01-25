Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/lpr-defense-ministry-says-detected-armoured-vehicles-of-ukrainian-forces-near-contact-line-1092500769.html
LPR Defense Ministry Says Detected Armoured Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces Near Contact Line
LPR Defense Ministry Says Detected Armoured Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces Near Contact Line
LUHANSK (Sputnik) – The intelligence services of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected armoured vehicles of the... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T09:28+0000
2022-01-25T09:27+0000
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082617294_92:0:1292:675_1920x0_80_0_0_d54fbd0146722282bb74962e574a02fa.jpg
"In the zone of responsibility of the 79th brigade [of the Ukrainian security forces], two infantry fighting vehicles were recorded near the residential area of the Schastia settlement were detected," the ministry told reporters.According to the LPR police, the Ukrainian forces have been mobilised across the country."In recent days, we have constantly detected the active military activity of the Ukrainian army not only in the area of the punitive operation in the Donbass but also throughout the whole territory of Ukraine,” a police spokesperson told a briefing.The highest activity of the army is observed in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, the spokesperson said.The conflict in the eastern region of Donbass between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been ongoing since 2014 when the republics proclaimed their independence from the central government after then-leadership was toppled.The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that Ukraine has sent half of its armed forces to Donbass over the past few months. Moscow also expressed concern about the transfer of NATO's military equipment to Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway region.
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/employees-of-dutch-embassy-in-kiev-can-leave-ukraine-if-they-wish---foreign-minister-1092496477.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082617294_242:0:1142:675_1920x0_80_0_0_f411fa5b4d61044d4ef67a0a4294fe03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donbass

LPR Defense Ministry Says Detected Armoured Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces Near Contact Line

09:28 GMT 25.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube/Caucasus PostBattle tanks T-72AMT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Dnepropetrovsk railway go in the direction of Donbass
Battle tanks T-72AMT of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Dnepropetrovsk railway go in the direction of Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube/Caucasus Post
Subscribe
LUHANSK (Sputnik) – The intelligence services of the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces in a residential area of the town of Schastia, controlled by Kiev, near the line of contact in Donbass, the LPR defence ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the zone of responsibility of the 79th brigade [of the Ukrainian security forces], two infantry fighting vehicles were recorded near the residential area of the Schastia settlement were detected," the ministry told reporters.
According to the LPR police, the Ukrainian forces have been mobilised across the country.
"In recent days, we have constantly detected the active military activity of the Ukrainian army not only in the area of the punitive operation in the Donbass but also throughout the whole territory of Ukraine,” a police spokesperson told a briefing.
The highest activity of the army is observed in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, the spokesperson said.
Dutch Embassy Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
Employees of Dutch Embassy in Kiev Can Leave Ukraine If They Wish - Foreign Minister
04:02 GMT
The conflict in the eastern region of Donbass between Kiev and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been ongoing since 2014 when the republics proclaimed their independence from the central government after then-leadership was toppled.
The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that Ukraine has sent half of its armed forces to Donbass over the past few months. Moscow also expressed concern about the transfer of NATO's military equipment to Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway region.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese