Kid Rock’s New Single Chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ and Lambasts Dr. Fauci

The American musician Kid Rock has released a politically charged new single that chants ‘Let’s go Brandon’ in its chorus, while also attacking Dr. Anthony... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

Kid Rock is back with more music, releasing three songs on Tuesday. His new single “We The People” is ripe with conservative lyrics to satisfy any right-wing American’s music taste. In a message to fans on Facebook, Kid Rock addresses his upcoming tour and describes the lyrics for his new releases, claiming that “We The People” addresses the social justice issues that come with being a Trump fan. Ironically, he went on to clarify that the end of the song is meant to actually unify listeners. “We can believe differently, I think that’s one thing that’s made this country great,” he added. However, it’s clear from Kid Rock’s We The People lyrics that not everyone will be getting a peace offering, spewing “F*** CNN, f*** TMZ” and “You piece of s***, I don’t see color/ ‘Black lives matter’, no shit motherf*****!” Moreover, the notion of ‘colorblindness’ when addressing people who aren’t white, which Kid Rock is, has been heavily criticized by social experts and individuals in the Black community as perpetuating and worsening racism. Kid Rock doesn’t stop there, though. Adding to his tirade, he rants against millennials, snowflakes, the media, as well as the BLM movement. He lambasts Dr. Fauci and President Biden with the lyrics, “‘Wear your mask, take your pills’/ Now a whole generation’s mentally ill/ Man, f*** Fauci/ But COVID’s near, it’s coming to town/ We gotta act quick, shut our borders down/ Joe Biden does it, the media embraces/ Big Don does it and they call him racist.”The chorus then chants, “We the people (ooh, let’s go Brandon!)” The latter phrase has become a social media sensation which has become synonymous with “f*** Joe Biden” after an NBC Sports reporter misinterpreted a crowd chanting “F*** Joe Biden” at a NASCAR race as “Let’s go Brandon,” referring to Nascar driver Brandon Brown. The lyrics to “We The People” are also littered with bizarre inaccuracies like, “Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage,” even though the minimum wage hasn’t changed since 2009. Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, first started his music career in hip-hop in the late 1980s, and has been busy releasing recent music that appeals to a more conservative audience. In November of 2021, he released the single “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” which he wrote with the lyrics: The music video for “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” features guns, beer, and a rocket ship shaped like a giant middle finger to launch Kid Rock into outer space. The artwork for the song’s album cover is the Statue of Liberty wearing a face mask. Kid Rock dropped “We The People” alongside two other songs at midnight on Tuesday, as a way to promote his upcoming Bad Reputation Tour, which starts in April and will eventually come to US cities like Evansville, IN, Nashville, TN, and Atlanta, GA. Kid Rock, who is 51, has teased fans that this may be his last tour.

