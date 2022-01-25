https://sputniknews.com/20220125/joe-bidens-reset-must-start-with-firing-anthony-fauci-1092507541.html

Joe Biden's "Reset" Must Start With Firing Anthony Fauci

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about RT and Sputnik being declared ‘propaganda’ by the State Dept., increasing... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

Guests:Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | State Dept. Calls RT and Sputnik ‘Propaganda,’ It’s Audience ImbecilesPeter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | A Bumpy Road Ahead for Diplomacy in EuropeMisty Winston - #FreeAssange Activist | Julian Assange Permitted to Continue Legal Battle for FreedomIn the first hour Jamarl and Austin talked about today’s top stories, how Biden needs a major change in personnel if he truly wants a ‘reset,’ and debate the ethics of abortion as March to Life protests wrap up in DC.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the State Department’s report that calls RT and Sputnik ‘propaganda,’ if firing Anthony Fauci is exactly what Biden needs to ‘reset’ his presidency, and the politics of Roe v. Wade.In the third hour Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the latest news from Europe, including a senior German Navy official being forced to resign after making comments on Putin, the US evacuating their embassy in Ukraine, and more. We also talked to Misty Winston about the recent decision out of the UK that allows embattled Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange to make an appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid extradition to the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

