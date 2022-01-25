https://sputniknews.com/20220125/joe-bidens-reset-must-start-with-firing-anthony-fauci-1092507541.html
Joe Biden's "Reset" Must Start With Firing Anthony Fauci
Joe Biden's "Reset" Must Start With Firing Anthony Fauci
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about RT and Sputnik being declared ‘propaganda’ by the State Dept., increasing... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T14:32+0000
2022-01-25T14:32+0000
2022-01-25T14:32+0000
julian assange
ukraine
us
radio
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092507749_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8537503394c4093a9f3682021ba7eef3.png
Joe Biden's "Reset" Must Start With Firing Anthony Fauci
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about RT and Sputnik being declared ‘propaganda’ by the State Dept., increasing tensions in Europe as the U.S. and Russia appear to prepare for war, and the decision that allows Julian Assange to continue his bid for freedom.
Guests:Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | State Dept. Calls RT and Sputnik ‘Propaganda,’ It’s Audience ImbecilesPeter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | A Bumpy Road Ahead for Diplomacy in EuropeMisty Winston - #FreeAssange Activist | Julian Assange Permitted to Continue Legal Battle for FreedomIn the first hour Jamarl and Austin talked about today’s top stories, how Biden needs a major change in personnel if he truly wants a ‘reset,’ and debate the ethics of abortion as March to Life protests wrap up in DC.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the State Department’s report that calls RT and Sputnik ‘propaganda,’ if firing Anthony Fauci is exactly what Biden needs to ‘reset’ his presidency, and the politics of Roe v. Wade.In the third hour Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the latest news from Europe, including a senior German Navy official being forced to resign after making comments on Putin, the US evacuating their embassy in Ukraine, and more. We also talked to Misty Winston about the recent decision out of the UK that allows embattled Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange to make an appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid extradition to the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092507749_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_6b8c78dad14a2acdb11adf35ad5af196.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
julian assange, ukraine, us, radio, fault lines, аудио
Joe Biden's "Reset" Must Start With Firing Anthony Fauci
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about RT and Sputnik being declared ‘propaganda’ by the State Dept., increasing tensions in Europe as the U.S. and Russia appear to prepare for war, and the decision that allows Julian Assange to continue his bid for freedom.
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | State Dept. Calls RT and Sputnik ‘Propaganda,’ It’s Audience Imbeciles
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | A Bumpy Road Ahead for Diplomacy in Europe
Misty Winston - #FreeAssange Activist | Julian Assange Permitted to Continue Legal Battle for Freedom
In the first hour Jamarl and Austin talked about today’s top stories, how Biden needs a major change in personnel if he truly wants a ‘reset,’ and debate the ethics of abortion as March to Life protests wrap up in DC.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the State Department’s report that calls RT and Sputnik ‘propaganda,’ if firing Anthony Fauci is exactly what Biden needs to ‘reset’ his presidency, and the politics of Roe v. Wade.
In the third hour Peter Oliver joined the conversation to talk about the latest news from Europe, including a senior German Navy official being forced to resign after making comments on Putin, the US evacuating their embassy in Ukraine, and more. We also talked to Misty Winston about the recent decision out of the UK that allows embattled Wikileaks founder and journalist Julian Assange to make an appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid extradition to the US.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com