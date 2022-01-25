https://sputniknews.com/20220125/james-webb-telescope-reaches-final-stable-position-1-million-miles-from-earth---nasa-1092494231.html

James Webb Telescope Reaches Final Stable Position 1 Million Miles From Earth - NASA

James Webb Telescope Reaches Final Stable Position 1 Million Miles From Earth - NASA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully fired a planned rocket on-course correction to maneuver itself into a permanent... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T00:00+0000

2022-01-25T00:00+0000

2022-01-25T00:00+0000

nasa

james webb space telescope (jwst)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092025504_0:91:744:510_1920x0_80_0_0_dab27cd7b746f1d40475c2dc24d4b99d.png

"Today, at 2:00 p.m. EST, Webb fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete the final post-launch course correction to Webb’s trajectory," NASA said in a blog report.The final mid-course burn added only about 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) to Webb’s speed, which was all that was needed to send it to its preferred “halo” orbit around the L2 point, NASA said.Lagrange points are positions in space where objects sent there tend to stay put. At such points, the gravitational pull of two large masses precisely equals the centripetal force required for a small object to move with them. These points in space can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position, according to NASA.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nasa, james webb space telescope (jwst)