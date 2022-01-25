https://sputniknews.com/20220125/imf-russia-ukraine-conflict-could-further-increase-world-energy-costs-1092510865.html

IMF: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase World Energy Costs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict may further raise energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

"Consequences for energy markets would likely be a further increase in prices of oil and gas and, therefore, energy costs more broadly for many countries in the world," Gopinath told a live-streamed IMF World Economic Outlook Update.Crude oil prices have risen more than 10% since the start of the year, partly due to geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

