IMF: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase World Energy Costs
IMF: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase World Energy Costs
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict may further raise energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine, energy prices, imf

IMF: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase World Energy Costs

16:17 GMT 25.01.2022
© Sputnik / Rosneft / Go to the photo bankA drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well.
A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict may further raise energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said Tuesday.
"Consequences for energy markets would likely be a further increase in prices of oil and gas and, therefore, energy costs more broadly for many countries in the world," Gopinath told a live-streamed IMF World Economic Outlook Update.
Crude oil prices have risen more than 10% since the start of the year, partly due to geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict.
