Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/french-greens-presidential-candidate-backs-legalizing-assisted-dying-1092503829.html
French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying
French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying
PARIS (Sputnik) - Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate of the French Greens, said Tuesday he would seek to decriminalize assisted suicide if he won the... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T11:40+0000
2022-01-25T11:38+0000
france
euthanasia
candidate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_74521db533038af1b14d4827834bb8fa.jpg
"Yes, because one should be able to choose the last moment of their life, which is death. Today the law does not allow to choose how your life ends," he told France Inter radio.Jadot argued that many people in France were suffering without being able to legally end their life. He admitted that "nothing is simple" and that a decision on euthanasia was a difficult one.Euthanasia is illegal in France, although terminally ill patients are allowed to choose to be sedated until they die of their ailment.The government of the incumbent president, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to announce his bid for reelection, has largely stayed out of the national debate on assisted dying.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_52760384e97aaaafaaa454b136e4aa93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, euthanasia, candidate

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

11:40 GMT 25.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / EuthanasiaEuthanasia
Euthanasia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate of the French Greens, said Tuesday he would seek to decriminalize assisted suicide if he won the presidency in April's elections.
"Yes, because one should be able to choose the last moment of their life, which is death. Today the law does not allow to choose how your life ends," he told France Inter radio.
Jadot argued that many people in France were suffering without being able to legally end their life. He admitted that "nothing is simple" and that a decision on euthanasia was a difficult one.
Euthanasia is illegal in France, although terminally ill patients are allowed to choose to be sedated until they die of their ailment.
The government of the incumbent president, Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to announce his bid for reelection, has largely stayed out of the national debate on assisted dying.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese