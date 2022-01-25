https://sputniknews.com/20220125/fd-up-taylor-swift-rubbishes-gorillaz-damon-albarn-claims-she-doesnt-write-her-own-songs-1092498278.html
F****d Up': Taylor Swift Rubbishes 'Gorillaz' Damon Albarn Claims She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has clapped back at British artist Damon Albarn for "completely false" claims that she does not write her own songs.
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has clapped back at British artist Damon Albarn for "completely false" claims that she does not write her own songs. She went on Twitter to emphasize that she had been a “big fan” of Albarn, known as frontman and songwriter for rock band Blur and virtual band Gorillaz.However, Swift, 32, pushed back at his statements made in an interview with The Los Angeles Times as a “hot take” that was “completely false and so damaging”, adding that she writes all of her own songs.In the interview on 23 January Damon Albarn had stated that the multi-award winning pop star doesn’t write her own songs, relying on songwriting collaborations.The UK artist, 53, acknowledged, however, that some of the greatest singers, like Ella Fitzgerald, had never written their own songs, but claimed that he himself was a traditionalist in this sense.After Swift fumed over Alburn’s "completely false" and "damaging" claims, she was supported by many in the music industry.Thus, Jack Antonoff, who produced and collaborated with Swift, went on Twitter to marvel at how Damon Albarn ostensibly knew so much about Taylor’s songs while never having been to his studio.Another collaborator, Aaron Dessner, also sprang to her defense on Twitter, slamming Albarn for trying to discredit Taylor's “brilliant songwriting”.Maren Morris, featured on Taylor Swift's 2021 song "You All Over Me," weighed in, underscoring that “writing songs with songwriters means you're a songwriter."About an hour after Swift's rant on Twitter, Albarn offered an apology for his remarks, which had been "reduced to clickbait."
In an article for the Los Angeles Times, formatted as a Q&A, British musician Damon Albarn, best known as frontman and lyricist of rock band Blur and lead vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter of virtual band Gorillaz, weighed in on the fact that Taylor Swift co-writes many of her songs, summing up that “co-writing is very different to writing.”
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift
has clapped back at British artist Damon Albarn for "completely false" claims that she does not write her own songs. She went on Twitter to emphasize that she had been a “big fan” of Albarn, known as frontman and songwriter for rock band Blur and virtual band Gorillaz.
However, Swift, 32, pushed back at his statements made in an interview with The Los Angeles Times as a “hot take” that was “completely false and so damaging”, adding that she writes all of her own songs.
In the interview
on 23 January Damon Albarn had stated that the multi-award winning pop star doesn’t write her own songs, relying on songwriting collaborations.
"That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes," said Albarn.
The UK artist, 53, acknowledged, however, that some of the greatest singers, like Ella Fitzgerald, had never written their own songs, but claimed that he himself was a traditionalist in this sense.
“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional,” he had added in the Q&A-formatted interview.
After Swift fumed over Alburn’s "completely false" and "damaging" claims, she was supported by many in the music industry.
Thus, Jack Antonoff, who produced and collaborated with Swift, went on Twitter to marvel at how Damon Albarn ostensibly knew so much about Taylor’s songs while never having been to his studio.
Another collaborator, Aaron Dessner, also sprang to her defense on Twitter, slamming Albarn for trying to discredit Taylor's “brilliant songwriting”.
Maren Morris, featured on Taylor Swift's 2021 song "You All Over Me," weighed in, underscoring that “writing songs with songwriters means you're a songwriter."
About an hour after Swift's rant on Twitter, Albarn offered an apology for his remarks, which had been "reduced to clickbait."