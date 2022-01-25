https://sputniknews.com/20220125/fd-up-taylor-swift-rubbishes-gorillaz-damon-albarn-claims-she-doesnt-write-her-own-songs-1092498278.html

F****d Up': Taylor Swift Rubbishes 'Gorillaz' Damon Albarn Claims She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

F****d Up': Taylor Swift Rubbishes 'Gorillaz' Damon Albarn Claims She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has clapped back at British artist Damon Albarn for "completely false" claims that she does not write her own songs.

2022-01-25T06:43+0000

2022-01-25T06:43+0000

2022-01-25T06:43+0000

taylor swift

billie eilish

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080181852_0:0:2926:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2eb6c9e18972f9183d3792710b1551.jpg

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has clapped back at British artist Damon Albarn for "completely false" claims that she does not write her own songs. She went on Twitter to emphasize that she had been a “big fan” of Albarn, known as frontman and songwriter for rock band Blur and virtual band Gorillaz.However, Swift, 32, pushed back at his statements made in an interview with The Los Angeles Times as a “hot take” that was “completely false and so damaging”, adding that she writes all of her own songs.In the interview on 23 January Damon Albarn had stated that the multi-award winning pop star doesn’t write her own songs, relying on songwriting collaborations.The UK artist, 53, acknowledged, however, that some of the greatest singers, like Ella Fitzgerald, had never written their own songs, but claimed that he himself was a traditionalist in this sense.After Swift fumed over Alburn’s "completely false" and "damaging" claims, she was supported by many in the music industry.Thus, Jack Antonoff, who produced and collaborated with Swift, went on Twitter to marvel at how Damon Albarn ostensibly knew so much about Taylor’s songs while never having been to his studio.Another collaborator, Aaron Dessner, also sprang to her defense on Twitter, slamming Albarn for trying to discredit Taylor's “brilliant songwriting”.Maren Morris, featured on Taylor Swift's 2021 song "You All Over Me," weighed in, underscoring that “writing songs with songwriters means you're a songwriter."About an hour after Swift's rant on Twitter, Albarn offered an apology for his remarks, which had been "reduced to clickbait."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

taylor swift, billie eilish