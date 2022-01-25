https://sputniknews.com/20220125/explained-what-can-cause-sudden-death-during-sex-1092511783.html

Explained: What Can Cause Sudden Death During Sex

Explained: What Can Cause Sudden Death During Sex

Out of several thousand sudden cardiac deaths investigated in the study, about 0.2 percent either happened during sex or shortly afterwards

A new study conducted by researchers at St. George's, University of London suggests that sudden cardiac deaths that occur during or soon after sexual intercourse may not be a phenomenon exclusive to older men.The study, which investigated some 6,847 cases of sudden cardiac deaths referred to the university's centre for cardiac pathology, has found that 17 (0.2 percent) of them occurred either during sex or within one hour of intercourse.Meanwhile, a previous forensic postmortem study in Germany, which reviewed some 32,000 sudden death cases over a period of 33 years established that 0.2 percent of these occurred during sexual activity, with the majority of the deceased being men whose average age was 59 years, with the most frequent cause of death being heart attack, Gaze notes, adding that studies of sudden cardiac death and sexual activity in the US, France, and South Korea show similar findings.The research shows that sudden cardiac death in people younger than 50 is primarily caused by sudden arrhythmic death syndrome or cardiomyopathies, and that younger adults who suffer from these conditions should seek medical advice on “the risk associated with sexual activity,” Gaze writes.

