International
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Speaks at Virtual Security and Defence Event
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Speaks at Virtual Security and Defence Event
Earlier, Borrell said that the EU has been taking "concrete actions, advancing on diplomatic track and stepping up support to Ukraine". 25.01.2022
josep borrell
defence
Watch a live broadcast as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, is delivering a speech at a virtual event titled: 'Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence?'Co-organised by the European External Action Service and the EU Institute for Security Studies, the event is set to discuss how to protect the EU and its citizens and contribute to international peace and security.On Monday, Borrell said during the EU Foreign Affairs Council's press conference that the EU would continue to take "concrete actions, advancing on diplomatic track and stepping up support to Ukraine." He added that "should diplomacy fail, we are well advanced to respond to a potential aggression". *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Speaks at Virtual Security and Defence Event

16:47 GMT 25.01.2022
Earlier, Borrell said that the EU has been taking "concrete actions, advancing on diplomatic track and stepping up support to Ukraine".
Watch a live broadcast as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, is delivering a speech at a virtual event titled: 'Europe in Danger: What next for EU security and defence?'
Co-organised by the European External Action Service and the EU Institute for Security Studies, the event is set to discuss how to protect the EU and its citizens and contribute to international peace and security.
On Monday, Borrell said during the EU Foreign Affairs Council's press conference that the EU would continue to take "concrete actions, advancing on diplomatic track and stepping up support to Ukraine." He added that "should diplomacy fail, we are well advanced to respond to a potential aggression".
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
