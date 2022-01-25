https://sputniknews.com/20220125/employees-of-dutch-embassy-in-kiev-can-leave-ukraine-if-they-wish---foreign-minister-1092496477.html

Employees of Dutch Embassy in Kiev Can Leave Ukraine If They Wish - Foreign Minister

"It's a huge dilemma when you don't want to leave too early... But you also don't want to leave too late so as not to endanger your own people," the Netherlands Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) quoted the minister answering a question about the possible evacuation of embassy staff from Kiev as saying.There is "no reason" for evacuation, he said, but those employees who want to return to the Netherlands can do so.Hoekstra said the situation is being assessed every few hours and the position may change.Earlier, the United States, the UK, Germany and Australia announced plans to evacuate their embassies in Ukraine due to an alleged threat from Russia.Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

