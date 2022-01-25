Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/dry-in-hyderabad-about-300-lakes-go-missing-in-indian-city-1092497164.html
Dry in Hyderabad: About 300 Lakes Go Missing in Indian City
Dry in Hyderabad: About 300 Lakes Go Missing in Indian City
Over the last three decades, many lakes have vanished in the Indian state of Telangana (formerly part of Andhra Pradesh state), with the local authorities... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T10:22+0000
2022-01-25T10:22+0000
india
hyderabad
lakes
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501153_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6dafa71d273827364d0059f46e5c40.jpg
About 300 lakes in the capital of the Indian state of Telangana, Hyderabad, are officially untraceable, a media report has stated. According to The Times of India daily report, the state's irrigation department has been unable to locate the lakes.As per the lakes' protection committee, formed by the state government, the main reason these lakes have been found "missing" is that hundreds of new colonies have been come up around them in the last two decades."We have the data on all the lakes. Physical verification, especially with respect to their extent, is being taken up," Arvind Kumar, HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary stated. A study titled 'Documenting disappearing water bodies of Hyderabad City' published in 2017 had revealed that the combined water spread under the basins of three lakes in Hyderabad city, which served as major watersheds for the city and surrounding areas, declined by 40 percent between 1978 and 2013.It also revealed that a total of 27 lakes and ponds under Himayat Sagar, Umda Sagar and Miralam Tank systems in the city have totally disappeared during this period.
india
hyderabad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092501153_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e9bd13f0566bbc58b8a2771248e3025f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, hyderabad, lakes, india

Dry in Hyderabad: About 300 Lakes Go Missing in Indian City

10:22 GMT 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar AIndian workers remove idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha that were immersed earlier in Saroornagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020
Indian workers remove idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha that were immersed earlier in Saroornagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Over the last three decades, many lakes have vanished in the Indian state of Telangana (formerly part of Andhra Pradesh state), with the local authorities launching initiatives to bring dying bodies of water back to life.
About 300 lakes in the capital of the Indian state of Telangana, Hyderabad, are officially untraceable, a media report has stated.
According to The Times of India daily report, the state's irrigation department has been unable to locate the lakes.
"There are 3,532 lakes in seven districts under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), city civic body jurisdiction. However, about 300 lakes are non-existent," the report stated.
As per the lakes' protection committee, formed by the state government, the main reason these lakes have been found "missing" is that hundreds of new colonies have been come up around them in the last two decades.
"We have the data on all the lakes. Physical verification, especially with respect to their extent, is being taken up," Arvind Kumar, HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary stated.
A study titled 'Documenting disappearing water bodies of Hyderabad City' published in 2017 had revealed that the combined water spread under the basins of three lakes in Hyderabad city, which served as major watersheds for the city and surrounding areas, declined by 40 percent between 1978 and 2013.
It also revealed that a total of 27 lakes and ponds under Himayat Sagar, Umda Sagar and Miralam Tank systems in the city have totally disappeared during this period.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese