Croatia to Withdraw Its Forces From NATO in Event of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Croatia to Withdraw Its Forces From NATO in Event of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatia will withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine... 25.01.2022
croatia
russia
ukraine
nato
"I follow reports, according to which NATO, not a separate state, not the United States, is strengthening its presence, sending reconnaissance vessels. We have nothing to do with this, and we will not have, I guarantee you this," Milanovic told a national broadcaster, adding that Croatia will not send its military to the region."If there is an escalation, we will withdraw everyone to the last Croatian military. It has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia, it has to do with the dynamics of the US' domestic policy, [President] Joe Biden and his administration, whom I supported, the only one in Europe … but I see dangerous behavior in matters of international security," he added.
croatia, russia, ukraine, nato

Croatia to Withdraw Its Forces From NATO in Event of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

12:28 GMT 25.01.2022
NATO soldiers of Croatia at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania
NATO soldiers of Croatia at the Training Range in Pabrade, Lithuania - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatia will withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, President Zoran Milanovic said on Tuesday.
"I follow reports, according to which NATO, not a separate state, not the United States, is strengthening its presence, sending reconnaissance vessels. We have nothing to do with this, and we will not have, I guarantee you this," Milanovic told a national broadcaster, adding that Croatia will not send its military to the region.
"If there is an escalation, we will withdraw everyone to the last Croatian military. It has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia, it has to do with the dynamics of the US' domestic policy, [President] Joe Biden and his administration, whom I supported, the only one in Europe … but I see dangerous behavior in matters of international security," he added.
