Croatia to Withdraw Its Forces From NATO in Event of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Croatia will withdraw its military from NATO forces deployed in the region in the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

"I follow reports, according to which NATO, not a separate state, not the United States, is strengthening its presence, sending reconnaissance vessels. We have nothing to do with this, and we will not have, I guarantee you this," Milanovic told a national broadcaster, adding that Croatia will not send its military to the region."If there is an escalation, we will withdraw everyone to the last Croatian military. It has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia, it has to do with the dynamics of the US' domestic policy, [President] Joe Biden and his administration, whom I supported, the only one in Europe … but I see dangerous behavior in matters of international security," he added.

