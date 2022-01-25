Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/cops-prevent-explosions--arrest-all-baddies-in-new-alternative-version-of-fight-club-1092513133.html
Cops Prevent Explosions & Arrest All Baddies in New Alternative Version of Fight Club
Cops Prevent Explosions & Arrest All Baddies in New Alternative Version of Fight Club
The “new” ending also mentions that Tyler Durden was sent to a “lunatic asylum” after “psychological treatment” and was discharged in 2012. 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
A version of the 1999 film Fight Club starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt that recently became available on the Tencent Video streaming platform in China features an alternative ending.In the original ending, Norton's character, The Narrator, manages to “kill” his alter-ego Tyler Durden, played by Pitt, but is unable to stop the latter's anarchist Project Mayhem, with the film's final scene showing multiple buildings being destroyed by explosions.The Tencent version, however, replaces the aforementioned destruction spectacle with a black screen bearing the following message which says that the police “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding."The message also states that Tyler was sent to a “lunatic asylum” after trial for “psychological treatment” and was discharged in 2012.According to The Guardian, the new ending does not sit well with a number of social media users, some of whom mused that "Fight Club on Tencent Video tells us that they don’t just delete scenes, but add to the plot too.”The newspaper also notes that it wasn't immediately clear whether this change was ordered by “government censors” or made by the original movie's producers.
Cops Prevent Explosions & Arrest All Baddies in New Alternative Version of Fight Club

19:14 GMT 25.01.2022
The "new" ending also mentions that Tyler Durden was sent to a "lunatic asylum" after "psychological treatment" and was discharged in 2012.
A version of the 1999 film Fight Club starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt that recently became available on the Tencent Video streaming platform in China features an alternative ending.
In the original ending, Norton's character, The Narrator, manages to "kill" his alter-ego Tyler Durden, played by Pitt, but is unable to stop the latter's anarchist Project Mayhem, with the film's final scene showing multiple buildings being destroyed by explosions.
The Tencent version, however, replaces the aforementioned destruction spectacle with a black screen bearing the following message which says that the police "rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding."
The message also states that Tyler was sent to a "lunatic asylum" after trial for "psychological treatment" and was discharged in 2012.
According to The Guardian, the new ending does not sit well with a number of social media users, some of whom mused that "Fight Club on Tencent Video tells us that they don't just delete scenes, but add to the plot too."
The newspaper also notes that it wasn't immediately clear whether this change was ordered by "government censors" or made by the original movie's producers.
