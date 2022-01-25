‘Colin the Caterpillar’ Cake Trending on Twitter as Details About Illegal Lockdown Parties Emerge

Registration was successful!
Boris Johnson has become the butt of the internet meme police as the Met are poised to investigate “a number of events” that reportedly took place at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 during strict COVID-19 restrictions.
As British police are poised to investigate “a number of events” that reportedly took place at Downing Street and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021 during strict COVID-19 restrictions, Boris Johnson has become the butt of the internet meme police. While initially the week started with reports of Tory leadership challenge “on hold” pending publication of a Cabinet Office probe, fresh ITV reports took the “partygate” row to new heights. The outlet claimed the UK Prime Minister attended an event at Downing Street organised by his then-fiancée Carrie, to celebrate his 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 with 30 guests assembled to tuck into cake and Marks &amp; Spenser snacks when indoor socialising was still illegal. Downing Street downplayed the report, saying that “a group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday", adding that the PM was “there for less than ten minutes". A No 10 spokesperson also swatted away at rumours that another party that evening was held at the PM's flat that breached lockdown rules, claiming it was “totally untrue". Nevertheless, social media users vented their reactions, which ranged from disbelief to outrage and disgust over the perceived double standards at play. M&amp;S’s famous “Colin The Caterpillar” cake started trending, with many wondering if Boris Johnson might be toppled by the chocolate roll. Numerous memes referenced Boris Johnson’s previous excuse, used in a Ky News interview, when he insisted he did not lie to parliament over Downing Street parties and, specifically, the 20 May 2020 gathering at No 10, which he again claimed he believed to be a “work event.” This comes as the under-fire Prime Minister and irate Tories calling for his resignation await the results of an investigation by Cabinet Office senior civil servant Sue Gray into whether Downing Street broke lockdown rules with its plethora of “cheese and wine”, “Bring Your Own Booze” and leaving bashes held in 2020 and 2021.Now, reports of the PM’s birthday bash complete with a Union Jack cake is also feeding the flames. With the so-called “partygate” scandal plaguing Johnson branded “never-ending” by one MP cited by the Daily Mail, another reportedly said: “It should have been curtains last week and presumably there is still more to come out after Gray, just in case that has not dealt the killer blow.”
'Colin the Caterpillar' Cake Trending on Twitter as Details About Illegal Lockdown Parties Emerge

12:48 GMT 25.01.2022
British police will investigate reports of parties that allegedly took place at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence and office, as well as at Whitehall, during coronavirus lockdowns, while senior civil servant Sue Gay is readying a report into the “partygate” scandal.
As British police are poised to investigate “a number of events” that reportedly took place at Downing Street and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021 during strict COVID-19 restrictions, Boris Johnson has become the butt of the internet meme police.
While initially the week started with reports of Tory leadership challenge “on hold” pending publication of a Cabinet Office probe, fresh ITV reports took the “partygate” row to new heights.
The outlet claimed the UK Prime Minister attended an event at Downing Street organised by his then-fiancée Carrie, to celebrate his 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 with 30 guests assembled to tuck into cake and Marks & Spenser snacks when indoor socialising was still illegal.
Downing Street downplayed the report, saying that “a group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday", adding that the PM was “there for less than ten minutes". A No 10 spokesperson also swatted away at rumours that another party that evening was held at the PM's flat that breached lockdown rules, claiming it was “totally untrue".
Nevertheless, social media users vented their reactions, which ranged from disbelief to outrage and disgust over the perceived double standards at play. M&S’s famous “Colin The Caterpillar” cake started trending, with many wondering if Boris Johnson might be toppled by the chocolate roll.
Numerous memes referenced Boris Johnson’s previous excuse, used in a Ky News interview, when he insisted he did not lie to parliament over Downing Street parties and, specifically, the 20 May 2020 gathering at No 10, which he again claimed he believed to be a “work event.”
This comes as the under-fire Prime Minister and irate Tories calling for his resignation await the results of an investigation by Cabinet Office senior civil servant Sue Gray into whether Downing Street broke lockdown rules with its plethora of “cheese and wine”, “Bring Your Own Booze” and leaving bashes held in 2020 and 2021.
Now, reports of the PM’s birthday bash complete with a Union Jack cake is also feeding the flames. With the so-called “partygate” scandal plaguing Johnson branded “never-ending” by one MP cited by the Daily Mail, another reportedly said: “It should have been curtains last week and presumably there is still more to come out after Gray, just in case that has not dealt the killer blow.”
