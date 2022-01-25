Canada Orders Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine as Tensions Mount

"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority. Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff’s children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.The Canadian embassy in Kiev and consulate in Lvov will remain open to closely monitor the situation in the country, the statement added.Earlier this month, the US ordered the evacuation of American diplomats' families from the country. The UK followed in the US footsteps and decided to withdraw part of its embassy staff from Ukraine.
