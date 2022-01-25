https://sputniknews.com/20220125/canada-orders-diplomats-families-to-leave-ukraine-as-tensions-mount-1092509999.html

Canada Orders Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine as Tensions Mount

Canada Orders Diplomats' Families to Leave Ukraine as Tensions Mount

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Canada urges the family members of diplomats on duty in Ukraine to leave the country amid fears of a conflict escalation, Global Affairs... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-25T15:23+0000

2022-01-25T15:23+0000

2022-01-25T15:22+0000

ukraine

canada

diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg

"The safety and security of Canadians, our personnel and their families at our missions abroad is our top priority. Due to the ongoing Russian military buildup and destabilizing activities in and around Ukraine, we have decided to temporarily withdraw Canadian embassy staff’s children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.The Canadian embassy in Kiev and consulate in Lvov will remain open to closely monitor the situation in the country, the statement added.Earlier this month, the US ordered the evacuation of American diplomats' families from the country. The UK followed in the US footsteps and decided to withdraw part of its embassy staff from Ukraine.

ukraine

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, canada, diplomats