Boris Johnson Doesn't Think He Has Broken the Law Amid Probe Into Lockdown Parties
Boris Johnson Doesn’t Think He Has Broken the Law Amid Probe Into Lockdown Parties
Earlier in the day, Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed at a Greater London Assembly meeting that the Met was "now investigating a... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T12:50+0000
2022-01-25T13:00+0000
boris johnson
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe he has broken the law, however it is right for the police to investigate alleged lockdown-breaching gatherings at his Downing Street residence, a No 10 spokesman said on Tuesday. Assurances were also given that Boris Johnson and his staff will "fully cooperate" with London police as they carried out the investigation which was announced earlier in the day.When asked if the Prime Minister himself thought he had broken the law, his spokesman said:
boris johnson

Boris Johnson Doesn’t Think He Has Broken the Law Amid Probe Into Lockdown Parties

12:50 GMT 25.01.2022 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 25.01.2022)
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
Earlier in the day, Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed at a Greater London Assembly meeting that the Met was "now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe he has broken the law, however it is right for the police to investigate alleged lockdown-breaching gatherings at his Downing Street residence, a No 10 spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The prime minister thinks it is entirely right for the police to investigate these matters," said the spokesman.
Assurances were also given that Boris Johnson and his staff will "fully cooperate" with London police as they carried out the investigation which was announced earlier in the day.
When asked if the Prime Minister himself thought he had broken the law, his spokesman said:
"It is fair to say he does not."
