Boris Johnson Doesn’t Think He Has Broken the Law Amid Probe Into Lockdown Parties

Earlier in the day, Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed at a Greater London Assembly meeting that the Met was "now investigating a... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe he has broken the law, however it is right for the police to investigate alleged lockdown-breaching gatherings at his Downing Street residence, a No 10 spokesman said on Tuesday. Assurances were also given that Boris Johnson and his staff will "fully cooperate" with London police as they carried out the investigation which was announced earlier in the day.When asked if the Prime Minister himself thought he had broken the law, his spokesman said:

