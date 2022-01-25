Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/biden-meeting-with-european-leaders-about-ukraine-very-good-achieved-total-unity-1092494340.html
Biden: Meeting With European Leaders About Ukraine 'Very Good,' Achieved Total Unity
Biden: Meeting With European Leaders About Ukraine 'Very Good,' Achieved Total Unity
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said his virtual meeting with European leaders on the situation between Russia and Ukraine went very well and... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T00:25+0000
2022-01-25T00:25+0000
joe biden
russia
ukraine
us
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378975_0:0:2756:1551_1920x0_80_0_0_250bbce8357026fad681fa4202daa6a0.jpg
“I had a very, very, very good meeting, total unity with all the European leaders. We’ll talk about it later,” Biden said during a White House event on Monday.Biden’s call with the European leaders lasted one hour and 20 minutes, during which time the parties consulted and coordinated on issues related to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.Participants in the meeting included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a buildup of forces near their border have sparked discussions of further US involvement in the European security situation, including by supplying more military aid to Ukraine as deterrence to a potential invasion.Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near Russia’s borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces on its territory as it sees fit.
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/pentagon-no-final-decision-to-deploy-us-troops-to-ukraine-but-8500-soldiers-on-heightened-alert-1092491152.html
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378975_25:0:2756:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d16fcb8e9feea239a08f9a5cb69104a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, russia, ukraine, us, tensions

Biden: Meeting With European Leaders About Ukraine 'Very Good,' Achieved Total Unity

00:25 GMT 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said his virtual meeting with European leaders on the situation between Russia and Ukraine went very well and achieved a "total unity" among them.
“I had a very, very, very good meeting, total unity with all the European leaders. We’ll talk about it later,” Biden said during a White House event on Monday.
Biden’s call with the European leaders lasted one hour and 20 minutes, during which time the parties consulted and coordinated on issues related to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.
Participants in the meeting included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Today, I spoke with European leaders in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders. We discussed our joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression, such as preparations to impose severe economic costs on Russia and reinforce security on the eastern flank,” Biden said via Twitter shortly after the White House remarks.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a buildup of forces near their border have sparked discussions of further US involvement in the European security situation, including by supplying more military aid to Ukraine as deterrence to a potential invasion.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
Pentagon: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert'
Yesterday, 19:42 GMT
Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near Russia’s borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces on its territory as it sees fit.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese