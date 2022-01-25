Biden Confirms 'No Intention' to Move American, NATO Forces Into Ukraine

"We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine ... There's not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine," Biden said.Moreover, the president warned that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict would have enormous consequences for the world.Biden also said he would consider sanctioning President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia "invades" Ukraine.The US president asserted that the development of Ukraine-Russian tensions depends entirely on the decision-making of Vladimir Putin, who in Biden’s opinion has not yet made a final decision on whether to advance on Ukraine.In recent months, tensions over Ukraine have risen. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of planning an invasion. Moscow rejects this and says it has no plans to attack any country, adding that the accusations against it are merely a pretext for the alliance's military presence to be expanded and more troops to be deployed to Eastern Europe. As Russia vehemently denies any allegations of its planned aggression as completely groundless and emphasizes its right to relocate troops within its own borders, Moscow also warns that arming Kiev could encourage it to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.
