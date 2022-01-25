Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/biden-confirms-no-intention-to-move-american-nato-forces-into-ukraine-1092515502.html
Biden Confirms 'No Intention' to Move American, NATO Forces Into Ukraine
Biden Confirms 'No Intention' to Move American, NATO Forces Into Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that there is no intention to deploy American or NATO forces into Ukraine.
"We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine ... There's not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine," Biden said.Moreover, the president warned that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict would have enormous consequences for the world.Biden also said he would consider sanctioning President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia "invades" Ukraine.The US president asserted that the development of Ukraine-Russian tensions depends entirely on the decision-making of Vladimir Putin, who in Biden’s opinion has not yet made a final decision on whether to advance on Ukraine.In recent months, tensions over Ukraine have risen. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of planning an invasion. Moscow rejects this and says it has no plans to attack any country, adding that the accusations against it are merely a pretext for the alliance's military presence to be expanded and more troops to be deployed to Eastern Europe. As Russia vehemently denies any allegations of its planned aggression as completely groundless and emphasizes its right to relocate troops within its own borders, Moscow also warns that arming Kiev could encourage it to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.
20:52 GMT 25.01.2022 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 25.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter about Russia and the Ukraine crisis as he pays a visit to a small clothing and gifts store on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter about Russia and the Ukraine crisis as he pays a visit to a small clothing and gifts store on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that there is no intention to deploy American or NATO forces into Ukraine.
"We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine ... There's not going to be any American forces moving into Ukraine," Biden said.
Moreover, the president warned that an escalation of the Ukraine conflict would have enormous consequences for the world.
"There will be enormous consequences if he [Putin] were to go in and invade ... the entire country [Ukraine] or a lot less than that as well, for Russia," Biden said. "Not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but there will be enormous consequences worldwide. This will be the largest, if he [Putin] were to move in with all those forces, it would be the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world."
Biden also said he would consider sanctioning President Vladimir Putin directly if Russia "invades" Ukraine.

"Yes, I would see that," Biden said when asked if he could envision sanctioning Putin directly in case of an alleged invasion.

The US president asserted that the development of Ukraine-Russian tensions depends entirely on the decision-making of Vladimir Putin, who in Biden’s opinion has not yet made a final decision on whether to advance on Ukraine.
In recent months, tensions over Ukraine have risen. The West and Kiev accuse Russia of planning an invasion. Moscow rejects this and says it has no plans to attack any country, adding that the accusations against it are merely a pretext for the alliance's military presence to be expanded and more troops to be deployed to Eastern Europe.
As Russia vehemently denies any allegations of its planned aggression as completely groundless and emphasizes its right to relocate troops within its own borders, Moscow also warns that arming Kiev could encourage it to use them against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.
