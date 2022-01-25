Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220125/at-least-6-dead-after-stadium-crush-unfolds-in-cameroon-before-african-cup-of-nations-match-1092496196.html
At Least 6 Dead After Stadium Crush Unfolds in Cameroon Before African Cup of Nations Match
At Least 6 Dead After Stadium Crush Unfolds in Cameroon Before African Cup of Nations Match
At least six people died following a stadium crush in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde on Monday. The crush happened ahead of Cameroon’s round of 16 match... 25.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-25T03:43+0000
2022-01-25T03:42+0000
cameroon
sport
african cup of nations
afcon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092496170_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ddddb2f2309a0680c19f3c4886c7dc4f.jpg
Six people have been confirmed dead, but according to Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, there could be more.According to witnesses, children were among the victims. The claim is that the crush happened when stadium stewards closed the gates to Olembe Stadium and stopped people from going in.Graphic photos from the scene captured several individuals lying on the ground as others were being given first aid. At least 40 people arrived at the Messassi hospital as a result of the crush. The situation is dire, according to nurse Olinga Prudence.Cameroon had originally been slated to host AFCON in 2019, but concerns over their readiness and the safety of their stadiums caused the tournament to be moved to Egypt. One of the stadiums of concern was Olembe Stadium.Cameroon authorities, following poor turnout for the opening round of matches, organized mass transportation and gave out free tickets to improve the atmosphere of matches.An estimated 50,000 people attended the match at Olembe Stadium. Its max capacity is 60,000, but due to Covid restrictions, it could only be filled up to 80% capacity.Cameroon is hosting AFCON for the first time in 50 years. In the years since they have won five AFCONs and qualified for the World Cup seven times, the most of any African nation.Cameroon defeated the Comoros Islands by a score of 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face Gambia.
cameroon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092496170_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2957cc54cbb66769f93521e4295440d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cameroon, sport, african cup of nations, afcon

At Least 6 Dead After Stadium Crush Unfolds in Cameroon Before African Cup of Nations Match

03:43 GMT 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANYAfrican Cup of Nations, Cameroon
African Cup of Nations, Cameroon - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2022
© REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
At least six people died following a stadium crush in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde on Monday. The crush happened ahead of Cameroon’s round of 16 match against Comoros Islands in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Cameroon is the host nation for the tournament.
Six people have been confirmed dead, but according to Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, there could be more.

"We are not in position to give you the total number of casualties," he earlier said.

According to witnesses, children were among the victims. The claim is that the crush happened when stadium stewards closed the gates to Olembe Stadium and stopped people from going in.
Graphic photos from the scene captured several individuals lying on the ground as others were being given first aid.
At least 40 people arrived at the Messassi hospital as a result of the crush. The situation is dire, according to nurse Olinga Prudence.
"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," she said. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital."
Cameroon had originally been slated to host AFCON in 2019, but concerns over their readiness and the safety of their stadiums caused the tournament to be moved to Egypt. One of the stadiums of concern was Olembe Stadium.
Cameroon authorities, following poor turnout for the opening round of matches, organized mass transportation and gave out free tickets to improve the atmosphere of matches.
An estimated 50,000 people attended the match at Olembe Stadium. Its max capacity is 60,000, but due to Covid restrictions, it could only be filled up to 80% capacity.
Cameroon is hosting AFCON for the first time in 50 years. In the years since they have won five AFCONs and qualified for the World Cup seven times, the most of any African nation.
Cameroon defeated the Comoros Islands by a score of 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face Gambia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese