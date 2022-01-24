https://sputniknews.com/20220124/us-supreme-court-rejects-republican-lawmakers-case-against-nancy-pelosi-1092490395.html

US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawmaker's Case Against Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court declined to hear House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's case against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over a...

supreme court

us

nancy pelosi

kevin mccarthy

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means that an earlier federal appeals court ruling preventing the review of internal House of Representatives rules by the court system stands.McCarthy sued Pelosi over a COVID-19 pandemic-related rule that allows lawmakers to designate another member to vote as a proxy if they are unable to physically come to the US Capitol.McCarthy argued that the rule is unconstitutional and that the writers of the Constitution expected votes to be done in person, purportedly evidenced by the ability of an incomplete quorum to compel the attendance of absent members.

