US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawmaker's Case Against Nancy Pelosi
US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawmaker's Case Against Nancy Pelosi
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court declined to hear House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's case against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over a... 24.01.2022
The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means that an earlier federal appeals court ruling preventing the review of internal House of Representatives rules by the court system stands.McCarthy sued Pelosi over a COVID-19 pandemic-related rule that allows lawmakers to designate another member to vote as a proxy if they are unable to physically come to the US Capitol.McCarthy argued that the rule is unconstitutional and that the writers of the Constitution expected votes to be done in person, purportedly evidenced by the ability of an incomplete quorum to compel the attendance of absent members.
supreme court, us, nancy pelosi, kevin mccarthy

US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Lawmaker's Case Against Nancy Pelosi

18:42 GMT 24.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court declined to hear House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s case against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi over a chamber rule that allows members to vote via a proxy, according to an order list released Monday.
The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case means that an earlier federal appeals court ruling preventing the review of internal House of Representatives rules by the court system stands.
McCarthy sued Pelosi over a COVID-19 pandemic-related rule that allows lawmakers to designate another member to vote as a proxy if they are unable to physically come to the US Capitol.
McCarthy argued that the rule is unconstitutional and that the writers of the Constitution expected votes to be done in person, purportedly evidenced by the ability of an incomplete quorum to compel the attendance of absent members.
