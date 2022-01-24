US Stocks Dramatically Cut Losses After Dow Jones Plummeted Over 1,000 Points
US stocks experienced a sharp decline on Monday as investors continued to part with assets that may be subject to forthcoming Federal Reserve policy. At one point, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points, and the S&P 500 briefly entered into correction territory before rebounding later in the afternoon.
After hours of trading in red, US stocks were able to make a comeback by Monday's close, with the S&P 500 finishing higher at 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average seeing a 101-point (0.3%) increase. Monday broke a 6-day streak of losses for the S&P.
The sell-off of tech stocks appeared to bleed into the cryptocurrency markets, where Bitcoin dipped to less than $33,000, not even half of the cryptocurrency's November market value.
The market plunge has been attributed to investor fears that the US Federal Reserve will soon announce groundwork for an interest rate hike intended to combat surging inflation.
With inflation running at a 40-year high, the US central bank is geared to tighten monetary policy and will likely raise interest rates several times in 2022. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to signal a rise in interest rates following the Wednesday conclusion of the Fed's two-day meeting.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the plunge, telling reporters that the White House focuses on "trends in the economy, not any one day and any single indicator."
"Unlike his predecessor, the president does not look at the stock market as a means by which to judge the economy," Psaki said, taking a jab at former US President Donald Trump.
