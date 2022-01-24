https://sputniknews.com/20220124/ukraine-boris-johnson-assange-patrice-lumumba-this-weekss-news-headlines-1092479182.html

Ukraine; Boris Johnson; Assange; Patrice Lumumba; This Weeks's News Headlines

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Ukraine tension, Assange

UKRAINE; BORIS JOHNSON; ASSANGE; PATRICE LUMUMBA; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Boris Johnson & the lockdown parties, Ukraine tension, Assange, the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to John McTernan - political strategist and commentator about the latest on the parties Number 10 held in the lockdown. Dean O'Brien - freelance correspondent discusses with George Russia-Ukraine tension. Historian and journalist Vijay Prashad delves into the assassination of Patrice Lumumba. Dr Deepa Driver - academic and trade unionist brings us the latest news on Julian Assange. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

