https://sputniknews.com/20220124/uk-has-reportedly-begun-staff-withdrawal-from-its-embassy-in-ukraine-1092477890.html

UK Has Begun Staff Withdrawal From Its Embassy in Ukraine

UK Has Begun Staff Withdrawal From Its Embassy in Ukraine

The tensions around Ukraine have flared up over the past several days, with the US Department of State ordering the evacuation of American diplomats' families... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T08:03+0000

2022-01-24T08:03+0000

2022-01-24T08:40+0000

ukraine

uk

russia

diplomats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101702/03/1017020349_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_87aa33eeabb067960669d67934146da7.jpg

The United Kingdom decided to withdraw part of its embassy staff from Ukraine on Monday, claiming there is a "growing threat from Russia".London has been stirring up the panic over a so-called "Russian invasion" for some time, promising "nuclear" sanctions against Moscow and claiming that the Kremlin plans to install a "puppet government" in Kiev. The Foreign Office even named former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate to head the "pro-Russian government", despite him having been under sanctions in Russia since 2018. Even the Ukrainian politician himself mocked the British authorities, suggesting that "Mr. Bean" should be asked for clarifications on the UK's claims.Russia, in turn, blasted the UK government, urging the United Kingdom to "stop the provocations" around Ukraine.Over the past few months, NATO countries have repeatedly accused Moscow of preparing for aggression, and gathering troops along the Ukrainian-Russian border. The Kremlin has refuted the claims and has pointed to NATO's military activity near the Russian border as a threat to national security.In a bid to de-escalate the tensions, Russia put forward security guarantee proposals, suggesting to place limits on troop, warship, aircraft, and missile deployments for both sides. The draft agreements offered by Moscow also stipulated that NATO not expand or establish bases near the Russian border, however, the bloc maintained it would not cease its "open-door" policy.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

ukraine, uk, russia, diplomats