UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/uk-court-allows-assange-to-challenge-us-extradition-decision---wikileaks-1092480050.html
UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks
UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks
In December, the London High Court ruled in favour of the US appeal to extradite Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who was accused by Washington of... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T10:52+0000
2022-01-24T11:03+0000
On Monday, the London High Court decided to allow Julian Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court and challenge the previous verdict that approved his extradition to the United States.The ruling followed a December decision by the London High Court to greenlight the US appeal to extradite Assange. An earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system was overturned at the time.In a move to challenge the December High Court decision, Assange's legal team argued that, should the WikiLeaks founder be extradited to the US, he would be "subjected to near total isolation" - something that could severely affect his mental health and even potentially lead to suicide.
UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision - WikiLeaks

10:52 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 24.01.2022)
Daria Bedenko
In December, the London High Court ruled in favour of the US appeal to extradite Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks who was accused by Washington of espionage.
On Monday, the London High Court decided to allow Julian Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court and challenge the previous verdict that approved his extradition to the United States.
"At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court," the WikiLeaks tweeted.
The ruling followed a December decision by the London High Court to greenlight the US appeal to extradite Assange. An earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system was overturned at the time.
In a move to challenge the December High Court decision, Assange's legal team argued that, should the WikiLeaks founder be extradited to the US, he would be "subjected to near total isolation" - something that could severely affect his mental health and even potentially lead to suicide.
