https://sputniknews.com/20220124/state-department-us-prepared-to-meet-directly-with-iran-amid-talks-standoff-1092490980.html

State Department: US Prepared to Meet 'Directly' With Iran Amid Talks Standoff

State Department: US Prepared to Meet 'Directly' With Iran Amid Talks Standoff

Iranian diplomats met with P4+1 representatives in Vienna on Monday to review draft texts on guarantees and verification for the removal of US sanctions in the... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T19:17+0000

2022-01-24T19:17+0000

2022-01-24T19:52+0000

us

iran

us state department

vienna talks

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102539/76/1025397640_0:232:5081:3090_1920x0_80_0_0_b3c2c4f7f3465cc74bcc577d06757e36.jpg

"We are prepared to meet directly" with Iran to resolve talks on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has so far been negotiated by Eurasian partners on Washington's behalf, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.Earlier on Monday, a Western diplomatic source told Reuters that Iran's negotiating team had recently made an appeal for direct talks."We've heard nothing to that effect. We'd welcome it," US Special Representative to Iran Robert Malley, who headed the US delegation that agreed to the 2015 deal, told Reuters in response to a question about the appeal.The 2015 deal saw the US lower decades-old sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran accepting strict limitations on its nuclear program, including on the quality and quantity of refined uranium it could produce and store. However, in 2018, the administration of then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal, claiming Iran had been secretly violating it in pursuit of a nuclear weapon. Iran denied the accusations and the other partners to the deal were unconvinced by Washington's evidence, but they acquiesced to US demands to comply with the sanctions.New talks on reviving the deal began in early 2021 after US President Joe Biden took office, but after seven rounds in Vienna, no new deal has yet been struck. However, several draft texts have been agreed upon thus far, with talks on more resuming in Vienna on Monday between Iran and the P4+1 nations - the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China - which are also party to the deal.However, on Monday, Malley introduced a new condition for a final agreement that was totally unconnected to the nuclear deal: the freeing of four US citizens allegedly being held in Iranian custody.In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed such a precondition, saying, “the negotiations are complicated enough. One should not further complicate them,."

us

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, iran, us state department, vienna talks, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)