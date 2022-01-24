Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Sirens Sound Off in Abu Dhabi Amid Reports of Explosions, Air Defense Activity
Videos: Multiple Explosions Sound Off in Abu Dhabi Amid Air Defense Activity
Videos: Multiple Explosions Sound Off in Abu Dhabi Amid Air Defense Activity
Three individuals were killed in Abu Dhabi last week after Houthi rebels launched a series of hostile attacks with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones targeting an Emirati oil facility near Al-Dhafra Air Base.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092314643_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e0174fabcc7f65d7aab8647ad447b1b4.jpg
Air defenses systems in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi were activated after once again detecting incoming hostile projectiles early Monday morning. Reported footage from the scene showed air defense systems intercepting enemy targets. At least four loud explosions were heard by witnesses in the city. At least one of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense is believed to have been a UAV equipped with an improvised explosive device. Air traffic has been temporarily suspended in the surrounding area. Last week's deadly strike utilized a variety of missiles, as well as drones. The latter prompted the UAE's Interior Ministry to announce the mandated grounding of all commercial drones and light sport aircraft. The ministry warned that those found in violation of the order will face "legal liabilities" that include up to three years behind bars and fines totaling around $27,000, per the Khaleej Times. Certain exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, particularly for companies. Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the early January attack targeting Abu Dhabi's airports and an oil refinery in the district of Musaffah. The group confirmed its deployment of at least five ballistic missiles and several drones.
00:51 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 01:47 GMT 24.01.2022)
© KARIM SAHIBA general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019.
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© KARIM SAHIB
Evan Craighead
Three individuals were killed in Abu Dhabi last week after Houthi rebels launched a series of hostile attacks with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones targeting an Emirati oil facility near Al-Dhafra Air Base. The event marked the first military operation with a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Not all rockets were intercepted.
Air defenses systems in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi were activated after once again detecting incoming hostile projectiles early Monday morning.
Reported footage from the scene showed air defense systems intercepting enemy targets.
At least four loud explosions were heard by witnesses in the city. At least one of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense is believed to have been a UAV equipped with an improvised explosive device.
Air traffic has been temporarily suspended in the surrounding area.
Last week's deadly strike utilized a variety of missiles, as well as drones. The latter prompted the UAE's Interior Ministry to announce the mandated grounding of all commercial drones and light sport aircraft.
A picture shows a partial view of the Msaffah industrial district in the Emiarti capital Abu Dhabi on January 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Houthis Threaten to Undermine UAE's Economy Following Abu Dhabi Oil Depot Drone Attack
17 January, 17:29 GMT
The ministry warned that those found in violation of the order will face "legal liabilities" that include up to three years behind bars and fines totaling around $27,000, per the Khaleej Times. Certain exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, particularly for companies.
Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the early January attack targeting Abu Dhabi's airports and an oil refinery in the district of Musaffah. The group confirmed its deployment of at least five ballistic missiles and several drones.
