Videos: Multiple Explosions Sound Off in Abu Dhabi Amid Air Defense Activity

Three individuals were killed in Abu Dhabi last week after Houthi rebels launched a series of hostile attacks with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

Air defenses systems in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi were activated after once again detecting incoming hostile projectiles early Monday morning. Reported footage from the scene showed air defense systems intercepting enemy targets. At least four loud explosions were heard by witnesses in the city. At least one of the targets engaged by the Patriot Air Defense is believed to have been a UAV equipped with an improvised explosive device. Air traffic has been temporarily suspended in the surrounding area. Last week's deadly strike utilized a variety of missiles, as well as drones. The latter prompted the UAE's Interior Ministry to announce the mandated grounding of all commercial drones and light sport aircraft. The ministry warned that those found in violation of the order will face "legal liabilities" that include up to three years behind bars and fines totaling around $27,000, per the Khaleej Times. Certain exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis, particularly for companies. Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the early January attack targeting Abu Dhabi's airports and an oil refinery in the district of Musaffah. The group confirmed its deployment of at least five ballistic missiles and several drones.

