Russian Ambassador Calls Canada Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria,' Western Propaganda

Allegations of Russia being behind the recent cyber attack on the Canadian Foreign Ministry is hysteria and part of self-produced... 24.01.2022

On Monday, local media outlet Global News said Global Affairs Canada, the country's foreign ministry, was the target of a multiday cyber attack. The outlet, citing unnamed sources, said the Canadian government is concerned the attack was conducted by Russia-linked hackers.Russia, he said, is not engaged in any illegal sabotage activities in cyberspace.Last week, Canada’s Communications Security Establishment (CSE) warned critical infrastructure operators to enhance their defenses against alleged Russian threats, Global News reported.Tensions between Russia and Western countries escalated recently amid allegations related to Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations, pointing to NATO's military activities close to Russia. Moscow's stance is that it does not threaten anyone and has the right to move troops within its national sovereignty.

