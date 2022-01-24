https://sputniknews.com/20220124/rock-writer-slams-anti-masker-rumours-around-meat-loafs-death-1092488696.html
Rock Writer Slams ‘Anti-Masker’ Rumours Around Meat Loaf’s Death
Rock Writer Slams ‘Anti-Masker’ Rumours Around Meat Loaf’s Death
A veteran British rock journalist and author has hit out at claims linking singer Meat Loaf's death to his alleged refusal to wear a face mask or be vaccinated against COVID-19.Mick Wall slammed the "ratsh*t stories" in a typically-outspoken Facebook post on Sunday, three days after the Bat Out of Hell singer's death at the age of 74."Whether Meat Loaf had the vax or not almost certainly would not have prevented his death. The man was seriously chronically ill for many years," the writer pointed out. "That he got to 74 being so ill was heroic.""Anyone wishing to politicise his death is a contemptible piece of human garbage and no friend of mine," Wall fumed.Meat Loaf’s rock star son-in-law Scott Ian, guitarist for Thrash Metal giants Anthrax, paid tribute to the fallen star at the weekend.The guitarist and Meat Loaf's adopted daughter Pearl Aday celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on January 15. Their son Revel Young Ian is 10 years old. The couple met in 1999, and Ian wrote the love song 'Safe Home' on Anthrax's 2003 album We've Come for You All for Pearl.The late singer's biological daughter Amanda Aday told People magazine her father hept his mischievous sense of humour even on his deathbed.Her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve," she added. "So, he would tell you, 'F*ck you, I love you'."Tenacious D — the metal band of comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass — recalled Meat Loaf's performance in their film 'The Pick of Destiny'.And British comedian Mark Lamarr, who hosted the BBC music quiz 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks with Meat Loaf as a guest contestant on several episodes, said the singer was "lots of fun".Wall was sensationally sacked from Kerrang! magazine for criticisms of Guns 'n' Roses vocalist W Axl Rose — and is among the journalists name-checked in the band's diss-track 'Get in the Ring'.
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/bat-out-of-hell-singer-meat-loaf-dies-aged-74-1092420264.html
Rock Writer Slams ‘Anti-Masker’ Rumours Around Meat Loaf’s Death
The actor and Rock star Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died last Thursday — reportedly from complications of COVID-19. He had publicly stated that he refused to avoid contact with others during the pandemic.
A veteran British rock journalist and author has hit out at claims linking singer Meat Loaf's death to his alleged refusal to wear a face mask or be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mick Wall slammed the "ratsh*t stories" in a typically-outspoken Facebook post on Sunday, three days after the Bat Out of Hell singer's death at the age of 74.
"The ratshit stories circulating blaming Meat Loaf's death on being an 'anti-masker' (disgusting term) and not having the vax are truly despicable and demonstrate again how low people have sunk since the pandemic became so divisive," Wall wrote.
"Whether Meat Loaf had the vax or not almost certainly would not have prevented his death. The man was seriously chronically ill for many years," the writer pointed out. "That he got to 74 being so ill was heroic."
"Anyone wishing to politicise his death is a contemptible piece of human garbage and no friend of mine," Wall fumed.
Meat Loaf’s
rock star son-in-law Scott Ian, guitarist for Thrash Metal giants Anthrax, paid tribute to the fallen star at the weekend.
"There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time," Ian posted on Instagram. "For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family — Pearl, Amanda and Revel."
The guitarist and Meat Loaf's adopted daughter Pearl Aday celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on January 15. Their son Revel Young Ian is 10 years old. The couple met in 1999, and Ian wrote the love song 'Safe Home' on Anthrax's 2003 album We've Come for You All for Pearl.
The late singer's biological daughter Amanda Aday told People
magazine her father hept his mischievous sense of humour even on his deathbed.
"He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate," Amanda said. "That’s a good sign. He’s there. He’s joking."
Her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve," she added. "So, he would tell you, 'F*ck you, I love you'."
Tenacious D — the metal band of comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass — recalled Meat Loaf's performance in their film 'The Pick of Destiny'.
And British comedian Mark Lamarr, who hosted the BBC music quiz 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks with Meat Loaf as a guest contestant on several episodes, said the singer was "lots of fun".
Wall was sensationally sacked from Kerrang! magazine for criticisms of Guns 'n' Roses vocalist W Axl Rose — and is among the journalists name-checked in the band's diss-track 'Get in the Ring'.