https://sputniknews.com/20220124/rock-writer-slams-anti-masker-rumours-around-meat-loafs-death-1092488696.html

Rock Writer Slams ‘Anti-Masker’ Rumours Around Meat Loaf’s Death

Rock Writer Slams ‘Anti-Masker’ Rumours Around Meat Loaf’s Death

The actor and Rock star Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died last Thursday — reportedly from complications of COVID-19. He had publicly stated that he refused... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T19:03+0000

2022-01-24T19:03+0000

2022-01-24T19:03+0000

us

rock

heavy metal

anthrax

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092488887_0:98:2049:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_3e812928b02d1511ad0a16b95bb2563c.jpg

A veteran British rock journalist and author has hit out at claims linking singer Meat Loaf's death to his alleged refusal to wear a face mask or be vaccinated against COVID-19.Mick Wall slammed the "ratsh*t stories" in a typically-outspoken Facebook post on Sunday, three days after the Bat Out of Hell singer's death at the age of 74."Whether Meat Loaf had the vax or not almost certainly would not have prevented his death. The man was seriously chronically ill for many years," the writer pointed out. "That he got to 74 being so ill was heroic.""Anyone wishing to politicise his death is a contemptible piece of human garbage and no friend of mine," Wall fumed.Meat Loaf’s rock star son-in-law Scott Ian, guitarist for Thrash Metal giants Anthrax, paid tribute to the fallen star at the weekend.The guitarist and Meat Loaf's adopted daughter Pearl Aday celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on January 15. Their son Revel Young Ian is 10 years old. The couple met in 1999, and Ian wrote the love song 'Safe Home' on Anthrax's 2003 album We've Come for You All for Pearl.The late singer's biological daughter Amanda Aday told People magazine her father hept his mischievous sense of humour even on his deathbed.Her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve," she added. "So, he would tell you, 'F*ck you, I love you'."Tenacious D — the metal band of comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass — recalled Meat Loaf's performance in their film 'The Pick of Destiny'.And British comedian Mark Lamarr, who hosted the BBC music quiz 'Never Mind the Buzzcocks with Meat Loaf as a guest contestant on several episodes, said the singer was "lots of fun".Wall was sensationally sacked from Kerrang! magazine for criticisms of Guns 'n' Roses vocalist W Axl Rose — and is among the journalists name-checked in the band's diss-track 'Get in the Ring'.

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/bat-out-of-hell-singer-meat-loaf-dies-aged-74-1092420264.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, rock, heavy metal, anthrax, covid-19