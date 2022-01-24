https://sputniknews.com/20220124/pm-johnson-orders-inquiry-into-mp-ghani-case-amid-claims-she-was-sacked-for-her-muslimness-1092477040.html

UK PM Johnson Orders Inquiry Into MP Nusrat Ghani Claims She Was Sacked for Her 'Muslimness'

UK PM Johnson Orders Inquiry Into MP Nusrat Ghani Claims She Was Sacked for Her 'Muslimness'

The Tory lawmaker previously alleged that her religious beliefs were the reason she was removed from the government amid a 2020 cabinet reshuffle. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T07:03+0000

2022-01-24T07:03+0000

2022-01-24T07:46+0000

boris johnson

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092477242_0:57:3073:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_38af83309e6f6ee4da3bf622d0d7c2e4.jpg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims that Nusrat Ghani was fired from her ministerial job because of her "Muslimness", Downing Street announced on Monday.In 2018 Ghani was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, becoming the first Muslim government minister in UK history. However, in 2020, she lost her position amid a cabinet reshuffle. She recently made a confession to The Sunday Times, saying that a government whip noted her "Muslimness" as an issue in reshuffle discussions and that her status as a "Muslim woman... was making colleagues uncomfortable".Chief Whip Mark Spencer later said it was he who had a conversation with Ghani, but denied her allegations. He stressed her statement was "completely false and defamatory" and said he didn't use the words she mentioned.Commenting on the situation, Nadhim Zahawi, a Muslim and Conservative politician, who became a minister in 2021, stated that Islamophobia is "not widespread" in the party. According to him, the prime minister does not discriminate against people in any way, especially when it comes to religious background.At the same time, many politicians stated that the allegations should be investigated. This includes opposition leader Keir Starmer, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and Deputy PM Dominic Raab, who stressed there is "zero tolerance for any discrimination, and any Islamophobia, in the Conservative Party".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

boris johnson, uk