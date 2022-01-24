UK PM Johnson Orders Inquiry Into MP Nusrat Ghani Claims She Was Sacked for Her 'Muslimness'
07:03 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 24.01.2022)
The Tory lawmaker previously alleged that her religious beliefs were the reason she was removed from the government amid a 2020 cabinet reshuffle.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims that Nusrat Ghani was fired from her ministerial job because of her "Muslimness", Downing Street announced on Monday.
"The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP", the PM's office said. "As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these claims very seriously".
In 2018 Ghani was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, becoming the first Muslim government minister in UK history. However, in 2020, she lost her position amid a cabinet reshuffle. She recently made a confession to The Sunday Times, saying that a government whip noted her "Muslimness" as an issue in reshuffle discussions and that her status as a "Muslim woman... was making colleagues uncomfortable".
© REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica TaylorFILE PHOTO: MP Nusrat Ghani speaks during a session in Parliament in London, Britain May 12, 2021
Chief Whip Mark Spencer later said it was he who had a conversation with Ghani, but denied her allegations. He stressed her statement was "completely false and defamatory" and said he didn't use the words she mentioned.
Commenting on the situation, Nadhim Zahawi, a Muslim and Conservative politician, who became a minister in 2021, stated that Islamophobia is "not widespread" in the party. According to him, the prime minister does not discriminate against people in any way, especially when it comes to religious background.
Nadhim Zahawi tells #KayBurley Islamophobia is "not widespread" in the Conservative Party and the PM "doesn't look at your background, your religion".
At the same time, many politicians stated that the allegations should be investigated. This includes opposition leader Keir Starmer, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, and Deputy PM Dominic Raab, who stressed there is "zero tolerance for any discrimination, and any Islamophobia, in the Conservative Party".