Pentagon: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert'

According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops stationed in the United States are on high alert and being prepared in case the need for deployment to Ukraine arises. Forces already stationed in Europe may also be readied for deployment. The majority of the forces will be for a potential NATO response force, according to Kirby. There have been discussions with NATO allies over the need for the US to deploy more than the 8,500 troops that they are preparing. However, no numbers were given. Kirby said that "it would be irresponsible" if the US didn't have troops at the ready. The US has yet to come to decision on withdrawing US military trainers stationed in Ukraine.
"This is about getting troops ready... and to make sure we're bolstering and staying unified with the [NATO] alliance.... no deployment orders have been given," Kirby told reporters.
Kirby added, "The bulk would be ground forces…not ruling out intra-theater moves."