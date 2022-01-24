Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert' - Pentagon
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/pentagon-no-final-decision-to-deploy-us-troops-to-ukraine-but-8500-soldiers-on-heightened-alert-1092491152.html
Pentagon: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert'
Pentagon: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert'
The United States has increased the number of troops on a "heightened preparedness to deploy" to Ukraine should the situation warrant it, according to Pentagon... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T19:42+0000
2022-01-24T20:03+0000
russia
ukraine
us troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops stationed in the United States are on high alert and being prepared in case the need for deployment to Ukraine arises. Forces already stationed in Europe may also be readied for deployment. The majority of the forces will be for a potential NATO response force, according to Kirby. There have been discussions with NATO allies over the need for the US to deploy more than the 8,500 troops that they are preparing. However, no numbers were given. Kirby said that "it would be irresponsible" if the US didn't have troops at the ready. The US has yet to come to decision on withdrawing US military trainers stationed in Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, us troops

Pentagon: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert'

19:42 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 20:03 GMT 24.01.2022)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The United States has increased the number of troops on a "heightened preparedness to deploy" to Ukraine should the situation warrant it, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
According to the Pentagon, 8,500 troops stationed in the United States are on high alert and being prepared in case the need for deployment to Ukraine arises. Forces already stationed in Europe may also be readied for deployment.
"This is about getting troops ready... and to make sure we're bolstering and staying unified with the [NATO] alliance.... no deployment orders have been given," Kirby told reporters.
Kirby added, "The bulk would be ground forces…not ruling out intra-theater moves."
The majority of the forces will be for a potential NATO response force, according to Kirby.
There have been discussions with NATO allies over the need for the US to deploy more than the 8,500 troops that they are preparing. However, no numbers were given.
Kirby said that "it would be irresponsible" if the US didn't have troops at the ready.
When asked why the Pentagon was doing this now, Kirby said, "It is very clear the Russians have no intensions of deescalating."
The US has yet to come to decision on withdrawing US military trainers stationed in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese