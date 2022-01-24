Registration was successful!
BREAKING: No Final Decision to Deploy US Troops to Ukraine But 8,500 Soldiers on 'Heightened Alert' - Pentagon
Olaf Scholz Praises Resignation of Germany's Ex-Navy Chief Who Said Ukraine Won't Get Crimea
Olaf Scholz Praises Resignation of Germany's Ex-Navy Chief Who Said Ukraine Won't Get Crimea
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the statements of the former head of the country's Navy, Vice Adm. Kai-Achim Schoenbach, about Crimea... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
"The statements made by the vice admiral do not correspond to the ideas of the federal government," Scholz said, commenting on Schoenbach's resignation at a briefing in Berlin.The head of the German navy said at a conference hosted by India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses that Crimea would never again be part of Ukraine and called the West's claims that Moscow was preparing for an invasion nonsense. The commander also noted that Putin wanted respect from his Western partners and that it was not that hard to show him some respect since he "probably deserves it." Schonbach then requested to be relieved of his post after facing backlash.On Saturday, German Defenсe Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schonbach's request for resignation. The navy commander acknowledged on Twitter his remarks were a mistake following backlash.The Kremlin, in its turn, said that Schonbach's statements on Crimea and Russia are a good indication that "not everything is lost".
Olaf Scholz Praises Resignation of Germany's Ex-Navy Chief Who Said Ukraine Won't Get Crimea

18:52 GMT 24.01.2022
BERLIN, (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the statements of the former head of the country's Navy, Vice Adm. Kai-Achim Schoenbach, about Crimea inconsistent with the ideas of the country's government.
"The statements made by the vice admiral do not correspond to the ideas of the federal government," Scholz said, commenting on Schoenbach's resignation at a briefing in Berlin.
The head of the German navy said at a conference hosted by India's Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses that Crimea would never again be part of Ukraine and called the West's claims that Moscow was preparing for an invasion nonsense.
The commander also noted that Putin wanted respect from his Western partners and that it was not that hard to show him some respect since he "probably deserves it." Schonbach then requested to be relieved of his post after facing backlash.
On Saturday, German Defenсe Minister Christine Lambrecht accepted Schonbach's request for resignation. The navy commander acknowledged on Twitter his remarks were a mistake following backlash.
The Kremlin, in its turn, said that Schonbach's statements on Crimea and Russia are a good indication that "not everything is lost".
