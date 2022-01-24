https://sputniknews.com/20220124/mysterious-ice-pancakes-spotted-in-lake-michigan-1092477384.html

Mysterious 'Ice Pancakes' Spotted in Lake Michigan

It seems that Mother Nature’s work sometimes prompts people to draw parallels between natural phenomena andthings a little bit closer to home, like cooking. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

Mysterious ice formations resembling frozen pancakes have been spotted in various parts of Lake Michigan near Chicago.The pancake ice forms can been seen at Rainbow Beach on Lake Michigan's South Shore as theGreat Lakes region in the US remains in the grip of cold weather.Andrea Vander Woude of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, says that pancake ice is a "really interesting" natural phenomenon given that it needs a specific temperature to form.According to her, there are at least two major factors that significantly add to the emergence of these icy formations, a phenomenon that is strictly limited to bodies of water, like lakes, rivers as well as seas and oceans.Even though such icy formations are certainly easy to identify, the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre recalls that "a signature feature of pancake ice is raised edges or ridges on the perimeter, caused by the pancakes bumping into each other from the ocean waves".Scientists point out that while ice pancakes are not uncommon in the Arctic, they only began appearing in the Great Lakes due to severe cold snaps.

