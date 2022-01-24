Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/mysterious-ice-pancakes-spotted-in-lake-michigan-1092477384.html
Mysterious 'Ice Pancakes' Spotted in Lake Michigan
Mysterious 'Ice Pancakes' Spotted in Lake Michigan
It seems that Mother Nature’s work sometimes prompts people to draw parallels between natural phenomena andthings a little bit closer to home, like cooking. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T07:48+0000
2022-01-24T07:48+0000
arctic
us
chicago
scientists
ice
lake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092476953_0:67:1279:786_1920x0_80_0_0_d34fe69019f2db8114f1886be98e7c9f.jpg
Mysterious ice formations resembling frozen pancakes have been spotted in various parts of Lake Michigan near Chicago.The pancake ice forms can been seen at Rainbow Beach on Lake Michigan's South Shore as theGreat Lakes region in the US remains in the grip of cold weather.Andrea Vander Woude of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, says that pancake ice is a "really interesting" natural phenomenon given that it needs a specific temperature to form.According to her, there are at least two major factors that significantly add to the emergence of these icy formations, a phenomenon that is strictly limited to bodies of water, like lakes, rivers as well as seas and oceans.Even though such icy formations are certainly easy to identify, the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre recalls that "a signature feature of pancake ice is raised edges or ridges on the perimeter, caused by the pancakes bumping into each other from the ocean waves".Scientists point out that while ice pancakes are not uncommon in the Arctic, they only began appearing in the Great Lakes due to severe cold snaps.
https://sputniknews.com/20201229/mysterious-nature-of-greenhouse-permafrost-hidden-beneath-arctic-ocean-explored-by-scientists-1081599210.html
us
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092476953_71:0:1208:853_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f10ce2929beaa29e251686a1d48e95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, us, chicago, scientists, ice, lake

Mysterious 'Ice Pancakes' Spotted in Lake Michigan

07:48 GMT 24.01.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Stanisław Węsławski / Pancake icePancake ice
Pancake ice - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Stanisław Węsławski / Pancake ice
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
It seems that Mother Nature’s work sometimes prompts people to draw parallels between natural phenomena andthings a little bit closer to home, like cooking.
Mysterious ice formations resembling frozen pancakes have been spotted in various parts of Lake Michigan near Chicago.
The pancake ice forms can been seen at Rainbow Beach on Lake Michigan's South Shore as theGreat Lakes region in the US remains in the grip of cold weather.
Andrea Vander Woude of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, says that pancake ice is a "really interesting" natural phenomenon given that it needs a specific temperature to form.

She explains that such ice "usually forms just right below freezing, and in areas that have a little bit of wave action".

According to her, there are at least two major factors that significantly add to the emergence of these icy formations, a phenomenon that is strictly limited to bodies of water, like lakes, rivers as well as seas and oceans.
Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2020
Mysterious Nature of 'Greenhouse Permafrost' Hidden Beneath Arctic Ocean Explored by Scientists
29 December 2020, 13:45 GMT

"It'll form on water that's covered with a little bit of slush, and then it slowly forms those pancakes circles that you see. Or it can be from […] breaking of the ice, and high wave action and wind conditions", the researcher points out.

Even though such icy formations are certainly easy to identify, the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre recalls that "a signature feature of pancake ice is raised edges or ridges on the perimeter, caused by the pancakes bumping into each other from the ocean waves".
Scientists point out that while ice pancakes are not uncommon in the Arctic, they only began appearing in the Great Lakes due to severe cold snaps.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese