Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/lone-gunman-at-german-university-identified-by-authorities-as-18-year-old-biology-student-1092493408.html
Lone Gunman at German University Identified by Authorities as 18-Year-Old Biology Student
Lone Gunman at German University Identified by Authorities as 18-Year-Old Biology Student
On Monday, a lone gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at the University in Heidelberg in Germany, wounding three and killing one, before fatally shooting... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T22:37+0000
2022-01-24T22:36+0000
school shooting
germany
heidelberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_579c8757244eeae0bcd2b6508b23a4e7.jpg
The attacker had purchased two guns abroad, according to Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar, who added that he could not say in which country the firearms were purchased, as it could impede the ongoing investigation.The shooter, who reportedly used a rifle to carry out the attack, had no previous criminal record. Authorities have ruled out a political or religious motivation for the shooting. Police have searched the assailant’s residence in the nearby city of Mannheim, but a motive has yet to be determined.The shooting occurred around midday in Heidelberg. Four individuals were wounded and one later died from her injuries, according to the interior minister of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Thomas Strobl.In the past 100 years there have been six school shootings in Germany - the last of which occurred at a secondary school in 2009.Heidelberg University, established in 1386, is the oldest university in Germany, and one of the most prestigious universities in Europe. The city of Heidelberg has a population of approximately 160,000, of which about a quarter are students.
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/what-is-known-so-far-about-shooting-incident-in-heidelberg-germany-1092484422.html
heidelberg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf2b70e28796915190ccd4ceac774ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
school shooting, germany, heidelberg

Lone Gunman at German University Identified by Authorities as 18-Year-Old Biology Student

22:37 GMT 24.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße / German police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße /
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
On Monday, a lone gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at the University in Heidelberg in Germany, wounding three and killing one, before fatally shooting himself. Authorities have identified the assailant as an 18-year-old biology student at the school.
The attacker had purchased two guns abroad, according to Mannheim police chief Siegfried Kollmar, who added that he could not say in which country the firearms were purchased, as it could impede the ongoing investigation.
The shooter, who reportedly used a rifle to carry out the attack, had no previous criminal record.
Authorities have ruled out a political or religious motivation for the shooting. Police have searched the assailant’s residence in the nearby city of Mannheim, but a motive has yet to be determined.
The shooting occurred around midday in Heidelberg. Four individuals were wounded and one later died from her injuries, according to the interior minister of the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg Thomas Strobl.
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
What is Known so Far About Deadly Shooting Incident in Heidelberg, Germany?
14:02 GMT
In the past 100 years there have been six school shootings in Germany - the last of which occurred at a secondary school in 2009.
Heidelberg University, established in 1386, is the oldest university in Germany, and one of the most prestigious universities in Europe. The city of Heidelberg has a population of approximately 160,000, of which about a quarter are students.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese