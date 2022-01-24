https://sputniknews.com/20220124/liz-cheney-risks-losing-primary-to-a-trump-endorsed-candidate-over-her-role-in-6-january-panel-1092489776.html

Liz Cheney Risks Losing Primary to a Trump-Endorsed Candidate Over Her Role in 6 January Panel

Liz Cheney Risks Losing Primary to a Trump-Endorsed Candidate Over Her Role in 6 January Panel

The former Republican president has made it his goal to ensure that Cheney is not re-elected in 2022 following her decision to vote for Trump's second... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T20:11+0000

2022-01-24T20:11+0000

2022-01-24T20:10+0000

us

liz cheney

midterms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433224_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa125f468955b4200dbd691043097fe.jpg

House Republican Liz Cheney's (R-WY) reelection as a lawmaker in Wyoming is facing the prospect of an ugly fight on the stage of primaries against Harriet Hageman – a GOP candidate now endorsed by Donald Trump and many other Republicans – all due to Cheney's participation in the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, several lawmakers and officials pointed out in comments for the Hill.A main reason for concern is the Republican electorate in the state, which is not only highly conservative, but also strongly supported Trump in the last election, according to a Cheney ally, state House lawmaker Landon Brown. The former president earlier vowed that he would spare no effort to end Cheney's career as a GOP lawmaker because she criticised him and became the vice chair of the 6 January committee.Some polls show that Hageman overcoming Cheney by as much as 20%, while others suggest she can secure the nomination in 2022 despite significant opposition from within her own party. Cheney has not backed down on her commitment to the 6 January committee in the face of a possible electoral loss. On the contrary, she has suggested that a vote against her in primaries would be a vote in favour of perpetuating Trump's "big lie", referring to the latter's baseless and consistent claims that Democrats committed voter fraud in 2020 to steal the election.Trump and his allies in the GOP have increased pressure on Cheney to convince as many Republican voters as possible to switch their support to Hageman. Some voters, it has been suggested however, could abandon Cheney on grounds unrelated to party infighting. An unnamed adviser to Hageman has asserted that in what was referred to as her crusade against Trump, Cheney had lost touch with her constituents and their needs.House Democrats primarily established the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, and were joined by several Republicans later branded by Trump and his followers as 'RINOs', a label that stands for "Republicans in name only."The House committee seeks to identify those responsible for the deadly events of 6 January. On that day, in what many are increasingly referring to as a failed coup, a group of Trump supporters forcibly entered the Capitol building in a failed attempt to thwart the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. The violence and vandalism led to at least five deaths and widespread damage. The Jan 6 committee is more recently focusing on the communications and actions of Trump and his allies. The panel threw a wide net of subpoenas for former White House officials, lawmakers and their telecom data. The committee has also invited several people to testify, and has held several Trump allies in contempt of Congress for failing to appear.

https://sputniknews.com/20220124/wolves-will-become-sheep-ex-us-house-speaker-warns-6-january-panel-might-face-jail-after-midterms-1092482065.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, liz cheney, midterms