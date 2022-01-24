https://sputniknews.com/20220124/legendary-fashion-designer-thierry-mugler-who-dressed-kim-kardashian-cardi-b-beyonce-dies-at-73-1092475278.html

Legendary Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler, Who Dressed Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Beyonce, Dies at 73

Known for his dramatic and avant-garde designs, French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler has dressed some of the biggest names in the fashion and showbiz... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

The passing away of 73-year-old legendary French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has rocked the fashion industry and taken the internet by storm.Mugler's death was announced on Monday morning after his social media handler posted a black screen, captioned, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace"."A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day", The House of Mugler wrote in its tribute. The devastating news has shocked netizens, celebrities, and people from the fashion fraternity who have taken to social media, offering condolences.American model Bella Hadid, Miss Fame, actress Laci Mosley, fashion illustrator, and designer Hayden Williams and others took to social media remembering the kind of person he was and how he redefined the fashion world.Born in 1948 in Strasbourg, France, Mugler, from a very young age, joined dancing at an opera-ballet company and created his own clothes, adapting items bought at nearby flea markets. After studying at the School of Fine Arts, Mugler worked as a freelance stylist for various fashion houses in Paris, London, and Milan.In 1973, he formed his own label "Caf de Paris", before founding "Thierry Mugler" a year later.

