'It's Very Suspicious': US Senator Claims Secret Service is Covering for Hunter Biden

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) wants answers on Hunter Biden's travel while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president. The senator says there is a lack of... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

In an interview on "Fox and Friends", Grassley observed that, "There's three years we don't have any information for".The information gap led some Republican senators to compose a letter to the director of the Secret Service, James Murray, over a lack of transparency.Grassley believes that the oversight powers granted to Congress in the US Constitution should prevent documents from being redacted.Hunter Biden's proximity to his father, US President Joe Biden, while the latter was vice president has dragged him into Grassley's circle of suspicion.When the Iowa senator was asked if he thought that the Secret Service was covering for Hunter Biden, he demurred from asserting it as truth.The lack of media attention on the subject appeared to trouble the Republican as he said that the press needs to act like "policemen" and hold politicians accountable. He cited the importance of the First Amendment in the matter.Hunter Biden's business dealings in China, Ukraine, and globally earlier prompted a federal investigation. While his father was vice president, the younger Biden reportedly earned a $10 million a year fee from a Chinese billionaire for introductions.The US president has denied any connection to his son's business dealings.

