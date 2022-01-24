https://sputniknews.com/20220124/indian-youth-sets-new-guinness-world-record-doing-109-fingertip-push-ups-in-one-minute---video-1092480095.html

Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video

Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video

With more than 139,800 views and 1500 retweets, the video of this youth breaking his own Guinness World Record of 105 push-ups in one minute has gone viral. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T14:19+0000

2022-01-24T14:19+0000

2022-01-24T14:19+0000

video

viral video

video

viral

viral

viral videos

viral

india

guinness book of world records

world record

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092480856_0:0:1413:795_1920x0_80_0_0_adab63652f45db431cfe441f77c9e4d9.jpg

A 24-year-old youth, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, from India's Manipur state, passed a new milestone after he completed 109 fingertip push-ups in a minute and created a new Guinness World Record.In a video clip posted on Twitter by India's Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Singh can be seen doing push-ups at a lightning speed as his live audience go wild as they watch him break his own record and set a new benchmark.As the stopwatch struck one minute, Singh received thundering applause and a tumultuous cheer.Rijiju gave a shout-out to the youth and congratulated him on his magnificent accomplishment. Netizens took to social media to shower the youth with praise, saying that Manipur state has a great culture of sports and is positively seething with young talented athletes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

video, viral video, video, viral, viral, viral videos, viral, india, guinness book of world records, world record, guinness world record, the guinness book of world records