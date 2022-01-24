Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video
© Photo : ANI/twitterThounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute
With more than 139,800 views and 1500 retweets, the video of this youth breaking his own Guinness World Record of 105 push-ups in one minute has gone viral.
A 24-year-old youth, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, from India's Manipur state, passed a new milestone after he completed 109 fingertip push-ups in a minute and created a new Guinness World Record.
In a video clip posted on Twitter by India's Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Singh can be seen doing push-ups at a lightning speed as his live audience go wild as they watch him break his own record and set a new benchmark.
As the stopwatch struck one minute, Singh received thundering applause and a tumultuous cheer.
Rijiju gave a shout-out to the youth and congratulated him on his magnificent accomplishment.
#Manipur #IncredibleIndia #FitnessMotivation #Fitness pic.twitter.com/6hsq1pQWkI— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 23, 2022
Netizens took to social media to shower the youth with praise, saying that Manipur state has a great culture of sports and is positively seething with young talented athletes.
These people should start training for gymnastics. We will make it to olympics with this flexible body and determined mind. Now that he is in your visibility, he will get the best to move ahead. Jai ho.— Meena Sastry (@MewnaS) January 22, 2022
Manipur has a great culture of fitness. Never met a manipuri who was not into sports. Really tough people who are very simple & courteous in their attitude.— Rahul Swami (@swamiiii) January 23, 2022
North East is a powerhouse of atheletism waiting to bounce up on the global platform.— 🇮🇳 अजीत অজীত Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) January 22, 2022