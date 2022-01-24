Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/indian-youth-sets-new-guinness-world-record-doing-109-fingertip-push-ups-in-one-minute---video-1092480095.html
Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video
Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video
With more than 139,800 views and 1500 retweets, the video of this youth breaking his own Guinness World Record of 105 push-ups in one minute has gone viral. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
A 24-year-old youth, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, from India's Manipur state, passed a new milestone after he completed 109 fingertip push-ups in a minute and created a new Guinness World Record.In a video clip posted on Twitter by India's Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Singh can be seen doing push-ups at a lightning speed as his live audience go wild as they watch him break his own record and set a new benchmark.As the stopwatch struck one minute, Singh received thundering applause and a tumultuous cheer.Rijiju gave a shout-out to the youth and congratulated him on his magnificent accomplishment. Netizens took to social media to shower the youth with praise, saying that Manipur state has a great culture of sports and is positively seething with young talented athletes.
video, viral video, video, viral, viral, viral videos, viral, india, guinness book of world records, world record

Indian Youth Sets New Guinness World Record Doing 109 Fingertip Push-ups in One Minute - Video

14:19 GMT 24.01.2022
Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute
Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute
© Photo : ANI/twitter
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
With more than 139,800 views and 1500 retweets, the video of this youth breaking his own Guinness World Record of 105 push-ups in one minute has gone viral.
A 24-year-old youth, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, from India's Manipur state, passed a new milestone after he completed 109 fingertip push-ups in a minute and created a new Guinness World Record.
In a video clip posted on Twitter by India's Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Singh can be seen doing push-ups at a lightning speed as his live audience go wild as they watch him break his own record and set a new benchmark.
As the stopwatch struck one minute, Singh received thundering applause and a tumultuous cheer.
Rijiju gave a shout-out to the youth and congratulated him on his magnificent accomplishment.
Netizens took to social media to shower the youth with praise, saying that Manipur state has a great culture of sports and is positively seething with young talented athletes.
