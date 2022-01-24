https://sputniknews.com/20220124/houthis-claim-ballistic-missile-strikes-on-uae-military-base-in-abu-dhabi-1092477552.html

Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Strikes on UAE Military Base in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Defence Ministry earlier said that the country's air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed two...

The Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement said on Monday that it had struck the Al Dharfa military base in Abu Dhabi, where US soldiers are also deployed, with ballistic missiles, adding that they are ready to expand their operation against the United Arab Emirates.The statement followed a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), citing the UAE Defence Ministry, that the nation's defence systems intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles. The remains of the missiles fell in the Abu Dhabi area; noone was injured, according to the WAM report.Earlier in January, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was a response to the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen.

