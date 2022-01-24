Registration was successful!
Georgia Judge Approves DA's Special Grand Jury Request for Trump Election Interference Probe
A Georgia judge has approved Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury to investigate alleged election interference by... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
Georgia Judge Approves DA's Special Grand Jury Request for Trump Election Interference Probe 21:28 GMT 24.01.2022 (Updated: 21:31 GMT 24.01.2022) Being updated
A Georgia judge has approved Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury to investigate alleged election interference by Donald Trump following his 2020 loss in the Presidential election.