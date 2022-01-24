https://sputniknews.com/20220124/former-alaska-governor-sarah-palin-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-1092485926.html

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican US vice-presidential candidate, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sarah Palin has tested positive for coronavirus, US District Judge Jed Rakoff, who is presiding over her defamation case against The New York Times, said, cited by Reuters.Her positive test comes as she was set to go to trial against the outlet. According to Rakoff, Palin "is of course unvaccinated." Palin herself has not commented on the news.The former Alaska governor accused The NYT of defaming her in a June 2017 editorial that linked her to political action committee (PAC) to the mass shooting that took place in 2011 in Arizona. The incident claimed six lives and left former Democratic Representative Gabby Giffords seriously wounded.The editorial, titled “America’s Lethal Politics”, said "the link to political incitement was clear" in the 2011 shooting and noted that the incident took place after Palin’s PAC shared a map that put 20 Democratic lawmakers including Giffords in "stylized cross hairs". Later, the NYT issued a correction to the editorial, saying that it “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting.”According to The Hill, Palin is seeking unspecified damages, along with about $421,000 in damage to her reputation.The trial was set to begin on Monday in a Manhattan federal court.

