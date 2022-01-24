Registration was successful!
International
EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine, Borrell Says
EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine, Borrell Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will find out from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the US has decided to evacuate some of its diplomats from Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that EU diplomats will not leave Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorising the departure of some embassy employees.This announcement comes amid escalating political tensions around Ukraine. The US and the UK previously started evacuating their diplomatic staff from the country claiming there is a threat of a "Russian invasion". Moscow has repeatedly denied those allegations, saying it is just part of a disinformation campaign, as Ukraine and NATO are planning a provocation against Russia.
europe, russia, ukraine, eu, josep borrell

EU Diplomats Not Going to Leave Ukraine, Borrell Says

08:48 GMT 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoEuropean Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a joint online press conference with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a joint online press conference with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova following a weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will find out from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken why the US has decided to evacuate some of its diplomats from Ukraine, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that EU diplomats will not leave Ukraine.

"We are not going to do the same thing because, we don’t know any specific reasons, but Secretary Blinken will inform us and we don’t have to dramatise, as far as negotiations are going I don’t think we will leave Ukraine", Borrell said ahead of the EU foreign affairs council.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorising the departure of some embassy employees.
This announcement comes amid escalating political tensions around Ukraine. The US and the UK previously started evacuating their diplomatic staff from the country claiming there is a threat of a "Russian invasion". Moscow has repeatedly denied those allegations, saying it is just part of a disinformation campaign, as Ukraine and NATO are planning a provocation against Russia.
