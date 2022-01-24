Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/dutch-tourist-charged-with-nazi-propaganda-over-hitler-salute-at-auschwitz--1092480619.html
Dutch Tourist Charged With Nazi Propaganda Over Hitler Salute at Auschwitz
Dutch Tourist Charged With Nazi Propaganda Over Hitler Salute at Auschwitz
It appears that some individuals should think twice before starting to kick off their photo-ops against the background of what remains a grim symbol of Nazi... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T11:43+0000
2022-01-24T11:43+0000
netherlands
poland
police
tourist
auschwitz
death camp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400326_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd236cd8fb72a4164a19d7bfefd3064.jpg
A female Dutch tourist has been charged with engaging in Nazi propaganda after she gave the Hitler salute at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.According to the Polish news agency PAP, the woman was caught in the act by guards while posing for a photo taken by her husband.PAP cited regional police press officer Bartosz Izdebski as saying that the woman explained the incident as "a bad joke". The news outlet added that incident was followed by prosecutors issuing the 29-year-old with an undisclosed fine as punishment, which she agreed to pay. It remains unclear whether a court case will be opened.Nine years ago, a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz by two Turkish students resulted in the pair being fined and sentenced to six months in jail.On 27 January 1945, Soviet troops entered the infamous Nazi death camp, where more than one million people were gassed, worked, and starved to death during the Second World War.
https://sputniknews.com/20200222/auschwitz-memorial-slams-amazon-for-selling-hateful-anti-semitic-nazi-propaganda-1078379407.html
netherlands
poland
auschwitz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400326_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd8b64b113f5ce4d0c84a07429b43a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, poland, police, tourist, auschwitz, death camp

Dutch Tourist Charged With Nazi Propaganda Over Hitler Salute at Auschwitz

11:43 GMT 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alik KepliczVisitors and media stand by the entrance gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015
Visitors and media stand by the entrance gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
It appears that some individuals should think twice before starting to kick off their photo-ops against the background of what remains a grim symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of about six million European Jews killed during World War Two.
A female Dutch tourist has been charged with engaging in Nazi propaganda after she gave the Hitler salute at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.

Local police said the 29-year-old, whose name was not revealed and who "confessed", had been detained as she was making the gesture in front of the Arbeit Macht Frei gate.

According to the Polish news agency PAP, the woman was caught in the act by guards while posing for a photo taken by her husband.
PAP cited regional police press officer Bartosz Izdebski as saying that the woman explained the incident as "a bad joke". The news outlet added that incident was followed by prosecutors issuing the 29-year-old with an undisclosed fine as punishment, which she agreed to pay. It remains unclear whether a court case will be opened.
The former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Oswiecim, which was turned into a museum in 1947 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2020
Auschwitz Memorial Slams Amazon for Selling ‘Hateful, Anti-Semitic Nazi Propaganda’
22 February 2020, 12:54 GMT
Nine years ago, a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz by two Turkish students resulted in the pair being fined and sentenced to six months in jail.
On 27 January 1945, Soviet troops entered the infamous Nazi death camp, where more than one million people were gassed, worked, and starved to death during the Second World War.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese