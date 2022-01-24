Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/dozens-of-peaceful-protesters-injured-amid-continuing-unrest-in-khartoum-1092489661.html
Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Injured Amid Continuing Unrest in Khartoum
Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Injured Amid Continuing Unrest in Khartoum
KHARTOUM, (Sputnik) - Dozens of peaceful protesters fed up with the military authorities were injured on Monday in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum in a police... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-24T18:30+0000
2022-01-24T18:30+0000
protests
sudan
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092489632_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6e8498b523cb59f6b9fb8378f5629894.jpg
Protests against the military authorities are held weekly to demand a transition to full civilian rule.Khartoum police used tear gas against the protesters heading for the presidential palace in the Sherwani district north of the capital. Dozens of protesters were injured and the crowd retreated.Protests have also flared up in Port Sudan city in the east of the country, with hundreds of participants. A few thousand protesters have gathered in the streets of Wad Madani in the southeast. More than 60 people have been killed in clashes with the military authorities since the beginning of the unrest.Sudan entered a political crisis after coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, a promise to hold elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government.On 2 January, Hamdok announced his resignation due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, announced talks between the sides, which were rejected by the opposition.
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092489632_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fca1a0582b16ce8b6ace84dd90c7860.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, sudan, africa

Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Injured Amid Continuing Unrest in Khartoum

18:30 GMT 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Marwan AliPeople chant slogans during a demonstration against the killing of dozens by Sudanese security forces since a military coup three months ago, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
People chant slogans during a demonstration against the killing of dozens by Sudanese security forces since a military coup three months ago, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2022
© AP Photo / Marwan Ali
Subscribe
KHARTOUM, (Sputnik) - Dozens of peaceful protesters fed up with the military authorities were injured on Monday in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum in a police crackdown, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Protests against the military authorities are held weekly to demand a transition to full civilian rule.
Khartoum police used tear gas against the protesters heading for the presidential palace in the Sherwani district north of the capital. Dozens of protesters were injured and the crowd retreated.
Protests have also flared up in Port Sudan city in the east of the country, with hundreds of participants. A few thousand protesters have gathered in the streets of Wad Madani in the southeast. More than 60 people have been killed in clashes with the military authorities since the beginning of the unrest.
Sudan entered a political crisis after coup leader General Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in October. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, a promise to hold elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government.
On 2 January, Hamdok announced his resignation due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, announced talks between the sides, which were rejected by the opposition.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese