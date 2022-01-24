https://sputniknews.com/20220124/dhs-claims-russia-may-mount-cyberattack-on-us-amid-ukraine-tensions--reports-1092489397.html

DHS Claims Russia May Mount Cyberattack on US Amid Ukraine Tensions – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russia may conduct a cyberattack on the United States if it concludes that its national security is threatened as a result of a US or... 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

On Sunday, DHS distributed a memo to critical infrastructure operators and state and local governments in the US, warning them of potential cyber threats.At the same time, the authors of the document believe that the threshold for the use of Russia's cyber arsenal against the US "probably remains very high."The US and NATO continue to accuse Russia of preparing a military invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies the claims and points to the alliance's increased military activities near Russian borders, while waiting for a response to its proposals to Washington and NATO on security guarantees in Europe.

