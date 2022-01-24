https://sputniknews.com/20220124/burkina-fasos-military-announces-constitution-suspended-government-dissolved-after-kabores-arrest-1092488407.html

Burkina Faso's Military Announces Constitution Suspended, Government Dissolved After Kabore's Arrest

Burkina Faso's Military Announces Constitution Suspended, Government Dissolved After Kabore's Arrest

On Sunday, heavy gunfire was reported in Burkina Faso's capital, following by the arrest of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore by the Burkinabe Armed Forces. 24.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-24T17:32+0000

2022-01-24T17:32+0000

2022-01-24T18:27+0000

africa

burkina faso

military coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092488955_0:412:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d0289b4281d3c71328def620a703af27.jpg

The Burkinabe military announced a complete lockdown of the West African country on Monday and the erasure of the government. The measures included closure of the borders and suspension of the country's constitution, as well as the dissolution of the government, the National Assembly and Kabore's office.The statement added that Kabore and the others arrested were in a safe location and that the coup had been bloodless. It added that Kabore had been unable to unite the country in the face of challenges.The military said the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration would work to establish a calendar "acceptable to everyone" for holding new elections, but gave no further details.African international institutions, including the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have condemned the takeover and called for national dialogue.Fury Over Islamist InsurgencyFor the past seven years, Ouagadougou has struggled against an insurgency by Muslim extremist groups in the country's north with ties to Daesh* and other terrorist groups who have killed more than 2,000 people and sent 1 million fleeing to safety. The Burkinabe government has worked with French forces under the aegis of Operation Barkhane to fight back, but they have proven unable to make substantial gains and 2021 was one of the deadliest years ever.In November, a large French convoy on its way to Mali as part of Paris' new, smaller mission in the tri-border region dubbed Task Force Takuba was met by extensive protests across Burkina Faso and Niger. The French shot their way out of several demonstrations.Kabore fired his entire government in December in an attempt to placate growing discontent, especially among the military, but nonetheless, eight soldiers were arrested earlier this month on charges they planned to "destabilize" the country's institutions.On Saturday, mass protests in Ouagadougou demanded Kabore resign, although the Associated Press reported that many demonstrators also carried a message of solidarity with neighboring Mali, which has been sanctioned by ECOWAS following a military coup there last year by disgruntled officers as well. Security forces fought with protesters using tear gas, and gunfire was also reported.The following day, intense gunfire was reported at several military bases around the capital, but Defense Minister Barthelemy Simpore denied a coup was underway or that soldiers had detained Kabore.*A terrorist group banned in many countries

burkina faso

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

africa, burkina faso, military coup